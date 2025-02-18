DOGE Delivers Valentine's Day Massacre to CDC, NIH and FDA Employees
As DOGE slashed 3,600 HHS employees over the weekend, industry insiders and federal workers are referring to DOGE’s most recent firings as the “The Valentine’s Day Massacre.”
February 17, 2025: Fierce Healthcare reported that mass Health & Human Services (HHS) firings began on February 13th at the Department of Veteran’s affairs before extending to nearly every division of HHS by the end of the weekend.
On Valentine’s Day, NPR reported that Elon Musk’s DOGE (Department Of Government Efficiency) terminated 1,500 employees fro…