April 2, 2025: Believe it or not, there exists a growing movement of determined individuals eager to genetically modify the molecules and cells inside our bodies, including our brains, and replace them with nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is currently being integrated into the bodies of human beings across the globe via aerosolized attacks, foods, beverages, medications, ‘mRNA vaccinations’, and a multitude of other ways.

Humans Have to Merge with Machines to Beat the Machines

Some transhumanists’ endgame is to empower Ai too outpace, outsmart, and eventually replace human beings.

IMPORTANT Note: a human being merged with Ai is no longer a human being. It’s a manufactured evolution of a new version of our species.

Elon Musk has often emphasized the need for humans to merge our brains with Ai and become a kind of cyborg in order to ensure the survival of our species.

Check out this 30-second clip from 2018.

Bill Gates recently claimed on Jimmy Fallon that humans will ‘no longer be needed for most things,’ due to Ai’s capabilities.

Check out this 30-second clip.

Transhumanism is clearly an anti-human movement, which makes me wonder…

What Goes On Inside the Mind of a Transhumanist Groupie?

Image: Shutterstock