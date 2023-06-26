June 23, 2023: Nanotechnology may be invisible to the human eye, but it is very real. The only reason why nanotechnology has grown into a global, multi-trillion dollar industry that is slowly disabling and sterilizing humanity is because it has been kept as secret from global citizens.

Engineered nanoparticles are being used as weapons to injure us and our children through adulteration of our medications, supplements, food, water, as well as through the most potent delivery mechanism; in ‘vaccines.’

“Digital Implants in Humans For Medical Purposes”