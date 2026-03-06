March 5, 2026: Over past 5+ the years, I have spoken with many COVID-19 mRNA-injured victims. 9 out of 10 victims have consistently expressed to me the same purpose for speaking out - “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

On March 18-19, 2025, the vaccine advisory committee to the CDC (ACIP) will be addressing the need to provide appropriate care and compensation to those who have been injured by the COVID-19 mRNA injections and providing recommendations to the CDC - a moral (and lawful) action that is long overdue.

A Moral and Lawful Action That is Long Overdue

But in addition to providing appropriate care to the injured, there is another moral and lawful obligation that HHS, the FDA, CDC, NIH and ACIP have to the American people - ‘to make sure COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injuries don’t happen to anyone else.’

Submit comments to ACIP through the Federal Register here.

The Good News

I believe current ACIP members share the belief that it is moral and lawful to ensure that HHS agencies stop the use of harmful injections deployed on adults and children. Specifically, Professor Levi has called for the advisory uphold their charter and regulatory obligations to ensure that vaccines are safe.

On September 19, 2025, Professor Levi stated that, “Working group members felt the CDC currently does not appropriately acknowledge several safety concerns and uncertainties and multiple documented unintended mechanism of actions of the mRNA vaccines and seemingly regulatory violations.”

The good news? This advisory committee is upholding their legal obligation to thoroughly analyze vaccine safety data in order to make appropriate recommendations that will protect adults, children and infants from receiving harmful vaccines - and ACIP wants to hear from you.

Why Your Voice is Needed

While it can feel like a hopeless situation (and another false flag), I’m asking you to not give up hope because I’m seeing legitimate regulatory actions (not just words) within HHS to remove the shots from the market through a Class 1 recall.

Please don’t give up now.

As of last night, only 133 comments were submitted and 88 were posted (duplicate comments from spam campaigns are deleted).

Can we get this number to 88,000? or 188,000?

Be Part of History

I’ve read many of the comments. The majority are general recommendations around the need for policy changes and care for the injured.

May I encourage you to be part of history by submitting your comment or testimony to ACIP, and to specifically address the urgent need to recall the COVID-19 injections.

How to Submit Comments

If You’ve Been Injured - Please Tell ACIP

If you’ve been injured, please tell ACIP.

Dan is vaccine-injured.

Here are his comments:

“I am a person living with vaccine injury. I was a perfectly healthy person before 2021 when as a healthcare worker I was mandated to get the shots and subsequently got covid. Now I'm in chronic pain. I have been to too many specialists to list with no relief. A negative spike antibody test is less than 0.8, mine was 15,500 which is ridiculously high!!! With some of the protocols (all out of pocket), it is down to 13,500 which is still very high after FIVE years. I am still in pain and don't know how this will impact me long-term.



I urge the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to consider patient perspectives and real-world experiences in its deliberations. Our presence here reflects lived suffering, unmet needs, and the importance of inclusive dialogue. We do exist. Please consider how policies on vaccine recommendation guidelines, post-adverse event care, and research priorities affect real people every day.”

If You Want the COVID Shots Pulled Off the Market - Please Tell ACIP

The body of evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have caused a dangerous and unprecedented level of disease, disabilities and death, is overwhelming. It’s past time that they are pulled off the market.

If you agree, submit a comment to ACIP. Be factual. Be honest. Show compassion for the injured.

The new ACIP committee of experts have demonstrated integrity, honesty, compassion for the injured, a respect for facts, evidence and the truth, and a commitment to uphold the laws and regulations that protect the American people from harmful vaccines.

I submitted the following comment today (abbreviated):

Dear ACIP Members - Thank you for your diligence and expertise in investigating the disease, disabilities and deaths caused by the COVID-19 injections. NIH and CDC Director, Dr. Battacharya, has also recently discussed the need to provide care and compensation to the vaccine injured, and to better understand the mechanism of action behind their injuries, in order to better understand effective treatments. There are over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine-injured victims in the VAERS and Pfizer databases alone, and likely tens of millions of victims across hundreds of millions of incurred injuries, disabilities, diseases and deaths, found in the US government BEST database, including CMS data. In addition to providing care for the COVID-19 vaccine-injured, another HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH and ACIP moral, humane, and lawful duty is to request and issue a Class 1 recall of COVID-19 mRNA injections. See attached file(s) Respectfully - Karen Kingston

Take Courageous Action

Please submit your honest, compassionate and respectful statements and requests to recall the COVID-19 mRNA-injections to ACIP by Thursday March 12, 2026.

Please share your ACIP comment and the link to your comment, by commenting to this Substack and sharing via Notes.

With gratitude and respect - Karen Kingston

Hebrews 10:35-36

So do not lose the courage you had in the past, which has a great reward. You must hold on, so you can do what God wants and receive what He has promised.

