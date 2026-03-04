How Do We Stop Participating Evil?

March 4, 2026: Is it just me? Or does it seem like everywhere we turn today we are being bombarded with news, events and movements that seem to be completely fake, unbelievably inhumane, and/or just plain evil?

To make matters worse, we are being enticed to participate in the evil we often denounce.

Just look at how the world acted during COVID.

The Fear of Death, Love of Money and Immorality of COVID

In 2021, Scott Schara lost his daughter Grace to the toxic (and often lethal) hospital protocols that incentivized healthcare providers to induce death while labeling a patient’s death “COVID” in order to receive financial bonuses.

In his newly released book, “Is the Government Legally Killing Us?” Scott notes that the doctor who ordered intravenous life-ending drugs for his daughter Grace, was later rewarded with a $13,155.20 bonus for labeling her wrongful death as ‘COVID.’

How Do We Stop Being Accomplices to Evil?

I have the honor of knowing Scott Schara as a colleague, friend, and fellow Christian for the past several years. We have had in-depth conversations on how to best follow God’s plans for our lives, His Commandments, and how to stop participating in the evil that seems to be ubiquitous (ever-present) today.

Or as Scott writes in the subtitle, “How Fear of Death and the Illusion of Freedom Turns Us into Accomplices to Evil.”

The Lesser of Two Evils... Is Still Evil

In his new book, “Is the Government Legally Killing Us?” - Scott not only exposes the system that continually manipulates us into choosing between the lesser of two evils, but he also provides a Scripture-based roadmap on how to reclaim your sovereignty and salvation.

I recommend every Christian purchase, read and share this book. Scott shepherds you through scripture-based wisdom so you have the knowledge, discernment, and unrivaled authority to stand your ground against a manipulative system that promises to save lives, while simultaneously causing millions of injuries, disabilities and deaths each year.

“Is the Government Legally Killing Us?” will help protect you and your family and guide you to the only way out of this mess.

“Proverbs 2:12 says, ‘Wisdom will save you from the ways of wicked men.’ As we submit to God, our wisdom amplifies, and thus, our level of accountability increases.” - Scott Schara, Author, Father of Grace Schara - Is the Government Legally Killing Us?

Proverbs 4:13-15

Hold on to instruction, do not let it go - guard it well, for it is your life.

Do not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers. Avoid it, do not travel on it - turn from it and go on your way.

