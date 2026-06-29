June 29, 2026: After a recent flu outbreak at Texas Airforce Base, Secretary of War - Pete Hegseth issued a mandate requiring all new military recruits receive the flu vaccine.

This is completely non-sensical for many reasons.

Here are the top 3 reasons that come to mind.

1. The Flu Season Runs from October - May

The currently available flu vaccines are for the October 2025 - May 2026 flu season. Today is June 29, 2026. Flu season is over. The currently available flu vaccines are expired and ineffective against circulating variants.

2. US Military Recruits Are Among the Healthiest Americans

The majority of these young men and women are between the ages of 18 and 25. They are among the healthiest adults in America. Their chances of being hospitalized or dying from the flu is close to 1 in a million. Their risks for suffering severe illness, disability or death from a flu injections is much higher than their risk from the flu infection.

3. Flu Vaccinations Increase their Risk of Flu Infection and Illness

According to a Cleveland Clinic study on the effectiveness of the 2024-25 flu vaccination, employees who were vaccinated had a 27% higher risk of becoming infected with the flu than those who were unvaccinated.

Military Recruits Have a Negligible Risk for Severe Illness from Flu Infection, But High Risk for Hospitalization or Death after Injection

Military recruits are at minuscule risk for severe illness from flu infection, (ranging from 1 in a million, to 1 in 100,000 depending on strain).

If a military recruit does become ill with the flu, they’ll most likely experience mild to moderate symptoms of chills, body aches, fever and/or nausea that will pass within 24-hours to a few days, while post-flu injection myocarditis can result in permanent disability or even death.

Could the Military’s Flu Vaccine Mandate Be a Guise for a Myocarditis Tracking Study for the New 2026-27 Flu Vaccines?

I’m concerned that the FDA authorized a military study to track myocarditis for Sanofi’s monkey-pox ACAM2000 vaccination in 2008.

It’s not clear if the troops were given informed consent on exactly what they were injected with.

Based on the FDA’s history of experimenting on our troops, I believe it’s feasible that under Hegesth’s new military flu vaccine mandate, the new recruits may not be being injected with last season’s expired flu vaccines, but rather may be part of an FDA myocarditis tracking study for the new 2026-27 mRNA and enhanced flu vaccines.

The FDA has conducted similar vaccine myocarditis tracking studies in our military before.

FDA Orders a 2008 Military Myocarditis Study for Monkeypox Vaccine