RFK Jr. Promises Compassion and Quick Compensation for the Vaccine-Injured

July 29, 2025: In a frank and transparent 12-minute interview with Charlie Kirk on X, Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) provided detailed information to the American people about the problems with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) and vaccine laws in general. RFK Jr. emphasized that it is nearly impossible for the vaccine injured to get compensated.

In explaining how vaccine court works, RFK Jr. states:

“You're not suing the vaccine company that made the defective product. You're suing instead me, the Department of Health and Human Services - and we're represented by DOJ lawyers. So, you're facing the deep pockets and awesome powers of the federal government.”

There’s NO Discovery in Vaccine Court

RFK Jr. explains that there is no discovery process in the U.S. government’s vaccine court. Attorneys are not even permitted access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), the government’s own database on vaccine-injured individuals.

RFK Jr. Vows to Fix the "Cruel Heartless System" for the Vaccine Injured

RFK Jr. describes the government’s vaccine injury program, as a “very, very, cruel, heartless system that is designed to deny vaccine injury and to deny compensation to people who badly need it. And we’re about to fix all that.”

The System is Designed to Deny Injuries and Compensation

RFK Jr. gives examples on how it’s impossible to link serious adverse events and injuries to any vaccine, and how doctors are essentially trained to deny that vaccine injuries exist.

“Doctors are not trained on how to recognize vaccine injuries. So, if you’re child gets an allergy, for example, or asthma, or seizures when they’re 4 or 5 years old - there’s no way that your doctor is ever going to say, "‘Hey, that might have come from the vaccine. I’m going to report it to VAERS.” - RFK Jr.

Secretary Kennedy cites the 2010 CDC solicited Harvard Pilgram study on VAERS. The study demonstrated that fewer than 1% of serious vaccine side effects (injuries) are reported into VAERS. Kennedy also noted that reporting into VAERS is burdensome and very time consuming for physicians.

The System Makes It Impossible to Prove Vaccines Cause Injuries

In addition to the obstacles RFK Jr. cited that make it nearly impossible for doctors to document vaccine-related injuries and adverse events, the government’s diagnostic coding system (ICD) lacks a code to directly attribute an injury or death to a vaccine. In fact, as far back as 1979, the U.S. government and healthcare authorities eliminated diagnostic codes specifically linking deaths and diseases to vaccinations.

There’s Zero Incentive for BioPharma Companies to Make Vaccines Safe

RFK Jr. stated flat out that there’s zero incentive for manufacturers to make vaccines safe, and that they don’t get punished in the market - or in the courts.

After meeting many vaccine-injured individuals over the years, it was reassuring to hear Secretary Kennedy formally announce that the U.S. government must not only stop gaslighting parents and the vaccine-injured, but also ensure they receive compensation—and that “they get it very quickly.”

The U.S. Government Has to Stop Gaslighting Parents

“Public Health Officials Should Never Lie” - RFK Jr.

HHS Secretary Kennedy drew a clear contrast between his approach to public health policy and that of former NIH Director Anthony Fauci. RFK Jr. firmly believes that public health officials should never lie to the public—under any circumstances. In contrast, Fauci subscribed to the concept of the "noble lie," believing he had a responsibility to mislead the public if it meant encouraging behavior he considered beneficial for public health or the so-called "greater good."

Parents Are the Best Judges of What’s Good for their Kids

In stark contrast to the American Academy of Pediatrics publishing their intentions to lobby all 50 states to - mandate childhood vaccines, ban religious exemptions, and constrain parental rights - RFK Jr. asserted, “We’re going to start trusting the American public. That they’re the best judges of what’s good for them and what’s good for their kids.”

As Secretary of HHS, RFK Jr. promises to deliver good information to the American people that we can believe, and “not information that they’ve been fed by public health agencies to try and manipulate their behavior.”

The full interview can be viewed on X.

1 Timothy 2:1-2

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness

