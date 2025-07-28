July 28, 2025: Apparently, pediatricians across America are greatly frustrated that only five (5) states (CA, CT, ME, NY, and WV) have laws that do not allow for religious exemptions for childhood vaccines. They would prefer if all 50 states did the same.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published updated guidance and a public statement today encouraging states to modify or add states laws that would deny all requests for religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

But that’s not the most shocking part of the AAP’s updated medical guidance.