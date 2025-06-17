June 17, 2025: Content from this February article is appearing on major health freedom movement platforms. Critical milestone government actions that led to the current dangerous state of the vaccine market are highlighted.

February 18, 2025: Despite the CDC’s recommendation for infants to receive up to 28 vaccines exposing babies to various disease-causing bacteria and viruses forty-three (43) times, infant deaths increased by 3% in 2022 and remained equally high in 2023, even though SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) reportedly decreased by 4%

2022 Had the First Increase in Infant Deaths in Over 20 Years

2022 was the first year that infant deaths increased in over 20 years. According to the CDC, infant deaths increased by 3%, resulting in more than 20,000 babies dying before the age of one (1).

More than 13,000 Newborns Die Each Year

These catastrophic numbers remained consistent through the end of 2023. More than half of the deaths were newborns, resulting in the death of over 13,000 babies less than 1-month old during both years.

Image: Shutterstock

Why Vaccines are NOT Causing the Alarming Increase in Deaths of Newborns and Infants

Although thousands of newborns and infants (less than 1-year old) die each year shortly after being vaccinated, there has been NO evidence proving that vaccines were the cause of death of babies, due to this one (1) verifiable reason.