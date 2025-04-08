April 8, 2025: Dr. Wiliam Makis just published on Substack the link to the most extensive clinical review of the incidence and severity of myocarditis in vaccinated persons versus SARS-CoV-2 infected persons.

Citing over 300 references, the clinical analysis was authored by William Makis, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Nathanial Mead, and Nicolas Huschl…