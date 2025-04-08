What Would Happen if RFK Jr. Announced the Recall of the 'Deadliest Vaccines Ever Made'?
Authors of the most extensive clinical review of the incidence and severity of myocarditis in vaccinated persons versus COVID-infected persons, call on governments to recall the mRNA injections.
April 8, 2025: Dr. Wiliam Makis just published on Substack the link to the most extensive clinical review of the incidence and severity of myocarditis in vaccinated persons versus SARS-CoV-2 infected persons.
Citing over 300 references, the clinical analysis was authored by William Makis, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Nathanial Mead, and Nicolas Huschl…