August 27, 2025: Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) announced on X that the FDA has revoked the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for the COVID-19 injections manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and NovaVax, and restricted their indicated uses for specific patients at ‘high-risk.’

These actions remove the ‘iron-clad’ impunity for manufacturers under the PREP Act and also prevent the COVID-19 shots from being mandated for school-aged children or employees.

Secretary Kennedy’s Post on X

Secretary Kennedy posted;

“In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.” - RFK Jr.

FDA Approved Indications for COVID-19 Injections

Moderna’s mRNA Spikevax is approved for babies as young as 6 months old, through to adults up to 65 years of age with at least one comorbidity (an underlying condition that increases risk for COVID-19)

Moderna’s mRNA mNEXSPIKE is approved for individuals 12 through 64 years of age with at least one comorbidity, and all adults aged 65 years and older

Pfizer/BioNTech’s mRNA COMIRNATY is approved for children 5-years old, through adults 64-years old with at least one comorbidity, and all adults 65 years of age and older

Novavax non-mRNA Nuvaxivid for children 12 years and older and adults up to 64 years of with at least one comorbidity, and adults 65 and older.



Restricting State and Federal Agency Power over Children’s Health

COMIRNATY was granted emergency use authorization on May 17, 2022, for children 5-11 years old.

Today’s approval expands the FDA-approved use of Pfizer’s COMIRNATY to children as young as 5, while restricting its use in children, specifically allowing parental choice and eliminating the potential for state, school, or employer mandates.

This begs the question on if and how legal immunity for use of the COVID-19 shots in children under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) could be challenged, as the shots are still on the CDC schedule, but ‘not really.’

As of today, RFK Jr. has made it clear that it’s the parents (with the guidance of a doctor), who are the authoritative decision makers regarding the COVID-19 injections, and not the state or federal governments.

Will the COVID mRNA Shots Get Pulled?

Last month, both HHS Secretary Kennedy and ASPR Director, Dr. Steven Hatfield, stated that the mRNA vaccines pose more risk than benefit for respiratory infections, such as COVID-19, and can actually extend the length of a pandemic, indicating that the COVID-19 mRNA shots may be pulled from the market.

In my opinion, these actions may prompt board members of Pfizer to discuss the legal risks vs. the financial benefits of keeping their COVID shots on the market. A potential notification to the FDA of a voluntary recall prior to incurring the costs of mass production, may be a wise decision.

