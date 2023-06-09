Are Synthetic Biology, mRNA and Ai Directing the Evolution of Humans to the Point of Extinction?
There will be great distress, unequaled from the world's beginning until now and never to be equaled again. If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect.
June 9, 2023: On June 2, 2023, I had the honor of being part of a synthetic biology (SynBio) discussion with two pro-freedom, pro-humanity leaders that I greatly respect, appreciate, and consider dear friends, Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Maria Zeee.
While SynBio experts claim they are harnessing biology to be ‘more productive and useful,’ they are in fact hijac…