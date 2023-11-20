Are We Done Ignoring Evil? I Am.
I think people should be aware of what’s happening so that they can say, ‘No. I’m choosing NOT to have my body or my child’s body merged with non-human DNA and digital technology.’
November 19, 2023: Whether we like it or not, mRNA opened-up a doorway to a new multitrillion-dollar industry known as synthetic biology. There are thousands of individuals who are heavily invested in this industry; and there are millions of more people who are invested (or at least greatly interested) in bringing mRNA technology and synthetic biology t…