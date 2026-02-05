Humans are Hybrid Spiritual Beings Who Can Heal by Accessing the Divine

February 5, 2026: When I tuned into HHS Secretary Kennedy’s talk during SAMHSA’s annual Prevention Day, for a moment I thought I was watching a Dr. Joe Dispenza workshop or Gregg Braden Conference on human divinity.

Secretary Kennedy gave an enlightening and powerful talk on the nature of humanity explaining that, “We’re all hybrid beings - half spiritual and half biological - and that accessing the divine has healing powers.”

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Image: SAMHSA website

“We’re all hybrid beings. We’re half spiritual and half biological.” - HHS Secretary Kennedy, February 2, 202

How Can You Access the Divine?