February 6, 2026: Impairment caused by repeated alcohol or drug abuse has more than doubled from 2019 to 2024 among people ages 12 and older, according to SAMHSA* survey data (7.4% in 2019 rising to 16.8% in 2024).

That’s more than 47 million child, adult and senior addicts in 2024.

* Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Why is America Rapidly Becoming a Nation of Addicts?

In his SAMHSA’s annual Prevention Day talk, HHS Secretary Kennedy discusses that the underlying cause of drug and alcohol addiction is a product of being isolated - being cut-off from other human beings and disconnected from a higher power.

“When we cut off access to each other, we lose that access to the divine and that is a healing power.” - Secretary Kennedy

Service of Others Ignites Spiritual Awakening

During his talk, Secretary Kennedy explains that an addict can only heal by being of service to others.

“So, the 12 step programs teach…you got to do something to serve another human being every day of your life. And that’s how you teach people to reintegrate in the community, because they get that spiritual and emotional return from service that they then become addicted to.” - Secretary Kennedy

He further explains that faith-based programs work because they're about being of service to others and that service to others is what gives people a sense of purpose - often causing a spiritual awakening.

“They begin building relationships and friendships and a sense of community and stability in their lives, and it gives them a purpose in their lives. And that’s how you cause - that’s how you precipitate a spiritual revitalization, a spiritual renaissance.” - Secretary Kennedy

5-minute video of Secretary Kennedy Discussing the 12-Step Program

Source: C-SPAN

Can Americans Break Our Addiction to Conflict and Chaos in Order to Reclaim Our God-Given Rights?

In Americans Anonymous, Mel K presents the hypothesis that Americans have become so addicted to conflict, chaos and infighting, that we’re failing to unite and take basic steps to preserve our rights and protect our families and communities.

I would agree. Our addiction to chaos, conflict and confusion is destroying our nation in more ways than we can imagine. (More on this topic to follow in the coming weeks).

Americans Anonymous : A 12-step method on how we can reunite and reclaim our authority.

Can I Serve Others Without Judgement?

While many of us may not be addicted to substances, the chaos and conflict cycle has often felt overwhelming, divisive and even paralyzing at times, but there is way out of this paralysis and back into thriving.

Our nation is in need of a miraculous healing and spiritual awakening. Unfortunately, neither are going to come from our government leaders. It’s up to each of us to heal ourselves and our nation, and one way is through service to others - even those we don’t agree with.

I am challenging myself to do the following:

“Can I live up to the 12-step challenge and do one act of kind, compassionate and loving service for another person each and every day? Including (or especially) people who may have different political or religious views than me?”

Mathew 25: 37-40

Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’

