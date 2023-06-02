US Military is the Largest Investor in mRNA Synthetic Biology
Q1 2023: $1.8 billion was invested in mRNA technologies and the synthetic biology industry (SynBio) for Health Applictions, with the US military investing over $400mm.
May 23, 2023: Synthetic biology is a sector of biotechnology that focuses on merging technologies with biological life forms. Using Ai and gene-editing nanotechnologies, this sector also creates multi-species hybrid biotechnologies that mimic biological species and life forms.
In Q1 2023 (Jan-March), the total amount of private and government funding invested in the synthetic biology industry was $1.8 billion, of which $1.43 billion was in Health & Medicine with the US Military being the largest single investor by far.
