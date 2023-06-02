May 23, 2023: Synthetic biology is a sector of biotechnology that focuses on merging technologies with biological life forms. Using Ai and gene-editing nanotechnologies, this sector also creates multi-species hybrid biotechnologies that mimic biological species and life forms.

In Q1 2023 (Jan-March), the total amount of private and government funding invested in the synthetic biology industry was $1.8 billion, of which $1.43 billion was in Health & Medicine with the US Military being the largest single investor by far.

