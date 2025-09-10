WHO Propaganda Exposed: Study to Reduce Vaccine Hesitancy Backfires

September 10, 2025: The whole premise of school vaccine mandates is based on the reality that children with comorbid conditions are at a higher risk for developing serious disease, disabilities, and/or death if they become infected (or inoculated) with disease-causing pathogens than healthy children, AND THAT VACCINES ARE SAFE, meaning that a healthy child or adult is at no greater risk for harm from getting the vaccination than the wild-type infection (which is a false reality).

Yesterday, during a 3-hour Senate hearing, Attorney Aaron Siri, blew this premise to pieces.

In referring to promotional advertising campaign for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global vaccine program, Siri cited a 2017 published long-term study conducted in African children who received the DTAP (Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis) exclusively or DTAP and the Oral Polio vaccine that showed;

children who received the DTAP vaccine alone (without polio vaccine) died at 10x’s the rate of children who did not receive the DTAP vaccine, and

children who received both oral polio and DTAP died at 5x’s the rate of children who did receive those vaccines.

WHO Attributes Decrease in Measles to MMR Vaccine

During his testimony stated that the CDC’s claim of saving 154 million lives with vaccines is also attributed to the measles (MMR) vaccine.

Ironically, the claim that measles was eradicated by the vaccines is contradicted by Merck’s own clinical trial data in which 3% of children got a measles-like rash and 67% of children had a developed a fever that could potentially lead to seizures.

The only reasons why infant deaths caused by the CDC recommended vaccines don’t exist is because;

I reported in these corrupt practices in January.

Study to Reduce Vaccine Hesitancy Backfires

During his testimony, Siri took 6-minutes to present the findings of a 3-year study conducted by the head of the Henry Ford Hospital Infectious Disease Department, Dr. Zervos with the stated objective ‘to reduce vaccine hesitancy’ by demonstrating that CDC vaccine schedule is actually safe.

Dr. Zervos and his team analyzed the electronic health records of over 18,000 children whose vaccine status and health conditions were recorded from birth to over a 10-year period, beginning in 2017 and completed the analysis in 2020.

The study is titled, “Impact if Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study,” but due to Dr. Servos’ findings - it was never published.

Vaccinated Children Have an Alarmingly Higher Rate of Chronic Illness and Neurological Disorders than Unvaccinated Children

Citing the study findings, Siri stated under oath that vaccinated children had a;

4.29 times (x) the rate of asthma,

3.03 x’s the rate of atopic disease (i.e. dermatitis -rashes,eczema, psoriasis)

5.69 x’s the rate of autoimmune disease

5.53 x’s the rate neurodevelopmental disorders , including; 3.28 x’s the rate of developmental delay 4.47 x’s the rate of speech disorder



ALL OF THESE FINDINGS WERE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT.

Below is a 6-minute clip of Aaron Siri explaining the study findings.

You can watch the 3-hour hearing on CHD.

The Data is In and the Data is Clear

After over 10,000 hours of research and analysis into mRNA and childhood vaccines, as well as listening to today’s hearing, the data is in, and the data is clear, CDC recommended childhood vaccines significantly and exponentially increase the risk of harm to children by both acute reactions (i.e. anaphylaxis, seizures, death) and long-term chronic illnesses and disorders.

The CDC recommended childhood vaccines are literally creating the comorbid chronic conditions (i.e. autoimmune diseases) in children, that the CDC are demanding that healthy children get injected with in order to protect the children with vaccine-induced comorbid conditions.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” - Albert Einstein

