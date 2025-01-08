"Some Infants Will Experience Sudden DEATH After Vaccination By Concidence." - The CDC
BioPharma and the FDA simply ‘agree’ that it's a coincidence when a baby dies or experiences permanently disabling outcomes after being vaccinated, not that the vaccines caused the injuries.
January 8, 2025: The CDC provides a disclaimer on their website informing parents that babies between the ages of 2 and 6 months are at a higher risk for high fevers, seizures, and sudden death after vaccination, AND if their babies experience high fevers, seizers, or death after vaccination, it’s just “a coincidence.”
“Millions of vaccines are given eac…