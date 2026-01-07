No Amount of Data Can Heal a Broken Heart

January 7, 2026:

Dear Friends,

I’ve been pretty quiet the last few weeks and actually couple months - doing a lot of introspective work, trying to figure out how I can better serve humanity and better serve all of you. I went back and reread some books that I’ve picked up over the years, one of which is The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer.

Share

I want to share with you these wise words from this book.

“No solution can possibly exist while you’re lost in the energy of a problem. Everyone knows you can’t deal well with a situation if you’re getting anxious, scared or angry about it. The first problem you have to deal with is your own reaction. You will not be able to solve anything outside until you own how the situation affects you inside. Problems are generally not what they appear to be. When you get clear enough, you will realize that the real problem is that there is something inside of you that can have a problem with almost anything. The first step is to deal with that part of you. The only permanent solution to your problem is to go inside and let go of the part of you that seems to have so many problems with reality. Once you do that, you’ll be clear enough to deal with what’s left.” - Michael Singer, The Untethered Soul

This is a personal confession.

5-minute testimonial.

Speak the Truth in Love

As a Christian, I know that I’m a soul temporarily in this body, and our life goes on (after this life). Our thoughts and our words and our actions carry an energy with them. And that energy can be of love and connection or can be of hostility and fight. I welcome you to join me in and letting go of things that we cannot change. Not to agree with things that we don’t agree with (continue to disagree with, when it is a compromise to truth that can protect or heal). We should absolutely continue to speak the truth, but as the apostle Paul advises us to speak it (the truth) in love and to hold space for those who have been hurt.

There’s no amount of data or facts or knowledge that can heal a heart. But hugs can heal. And listening to people can heal. I hope this message lands with your heart.

This is my late welcome to 2026. May it be a year of love and connection.

God bless you all.

1 Corinthians 13:1-8

If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work