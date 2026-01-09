Emerald and I Discuss Cancer Deaths, Politics, and Kindness

January 8, 2026: Emerald Robinson and I sat down yesterday to discuss additional groundbreaking research and analysis conducted by Dr. Wafik El-Deiry and Charlotte Kuperwasser, PhD, on the incidences of cancer diagnoses, aggressive progressions, and deaths post COVID-19 mRNA injections (and SARS-2 infection). As we discussed, a brilliant summary of this research was published by Nicolas Hulscher on Focal Points.
Note: Dr. El-Deiry and Charlotte Kuperwasser, PhD, presented their early findings of this work on September 19, 2025, at the CDC vaccine advisory committee, which can be found here.
A Time for Comfort and Kindness
While the evidence is clear, that there are oven a dozen mechanisms of action on how the mRNA injections can cause a wide array of cancers, and specifically enable the phenomena of turbo cancers, is it helpful (or even kind) to bring up facts and evidence to those who recently lost a loved one to cancer, when what they need is comfort and kindness?
