Emerald and I Discuss Cancer Deaths, Politics, and Kindness

January 8, 2026: Emerald Robinson and I sat down yesterday to discuss additional groundbreaking research and analysis conducted by Dr. Wafik El-Deiry and Charlotte Kuperwasser, PhD, on the incidences of cancer diagnoses, aggressive progressions, and deaths post COVID-19 mRNA injections (and SARS-2 infection). As we discussed, a brilliant summary of this research was published by Nicolas Hulscher on Focal Points.

Share

Note: Dr. El-Deiry and Charlotte Kuperwasser, PhD, presented their early findings of this work on September 19, 2025, at the CDC vaccine advisory committee, which can be found here.

A Time for Comfort and Kindness

While the evidence is clear, that there are oven a dozen mechanisms of action on how the mRNA injections can cause a wide array of cancers, and specifically enable the phenomena of turbo cancers, is it helpful (or even kind) to bring up facts and evidence to those who recently lost a loved one to cancer, when what they need is comfort and kindness?

You can watch the full 9-minute segment of The Absolute Truth here on X.

2 Corinthians 1:3-4

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Support the Kingston Report be making a one-time donation through ko-fi or through a $10/month subscription.