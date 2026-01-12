The Antidote to Humanity's Plague of Unforgiveness and Corruption

January 12, 2026: In April of 2020, Dr. Judy Mikovits (The Real Dr Judy Data) published the eye-opening book Plague of Corruption, exposing the wide-spread fraud, cover-ups and corruption within the scientific and medical communities and government connections. While Dr. Mikovits’ Plague of Corruption may have been considered a scientifically advanced handbook for ‘conspiracy theorists’ in 2020, in 2026, the majority of humanity is acutely aware and deeply concerned about the corruption and lack of accountability that has plagued our world.

2026: The Spiritual Battle of Our Lifetimes

2026 is our seventh year of truth seekers bringing forth facts, evidence, and demanding accountability for crimes against humanity, and yet, we are seeing little to no progress.

Why?

This is not a war we can win with intellect, legalism, or might. It’s a spiritual battle.

As the Apostle Paul has taught us, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Would You Confess to Someone Who Has Already Pre-Judged You?

A judgement is a court-ordered price that an individual must pay for their wrong-doings, whether it’s a fine, imprisonment, or some other penalty.

As Jeff and I discussed, when you share God’s love with people and that for His followers, Jesus has already served the judgement for their sins, the Holy Spirit can work miracles through their hearts and minds.

Can Forgiveness Be the Antidote to Acts of Corruption?

Colossians 3:12-13

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.”

Jeff Dornik and I discuss ways to heal our nation and have accountability. Topics in this 1-hour interview include;

How “ black pilling” leads to division, isolation, and pits us against each other. verb. black pill - to cause another to adopt a nihilistic philosophy noun. black pill - a poison pill; a pill intended to kill the person who ingests it.

How to avoid attacking individuals for having different perspectives, which leads to further dividing and weakening humanity.

Is your public (and personal) identity based in Christ or on algorithms?

Approaching discussions without judgement and self-righteousness (facts and evidence proving the other person wrong), to allow for self-reflection and, ultimately, confession.

How to heal our nation by building upon positive milestones (i.e. radically reducing the CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule), and asking questions, such as: “How do these changes impact liability for pharma companies or healthcare providers?” “What are the next steps in protecting our children from the harms of vaccination?”



View the Full Interview on Rumble

You can view the full 1-hour discussion here on Rumble or listen on Apple Podcasts.

You can support Jeff Dornik by following him on PickAx.

We Are Called to Be Kind, Compassionate and to Forgive

Ephesians 4:30-32

“And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

