October 17, 2025: I’ve had many debates with medical freedom movement members over why Secretary Kennedy has not pulled the COVID-19 injections off of the market yet. Afterall, he has the authority to do so.

poignantly captures the tension between many MAHA moms and the perceived lack of concern by Secretary Kennedy to get the COVID-19 injections pulled off the market in his most recent article

“Many in the Medical Freedom community…are furious that justice hasn’t come fast enough. They want the COVID shots pulled, the perpetrators exposed, and the architects of this medical tyranny held accountable. They’re tired of talk. They want action, and they want it yesterday. Their anger is justified.” - Jeff Dornik

He addresses the MAHA burning question that’s grown into a global demand, “Why haven’t the COVID-19 shots been pulled?!”

RFK Jr. and the Long Game of Reform

Republished with permission from Jeff Dornik .

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is under constant siege. The political establishment that has long sold itself to Big Pharma is desperate to discredit him, terrified his quiet reforms may finally expose the tangled web of collusion between regulators, corporations, and the media. Every day, his name is dragged through headlines designed to mock, isolate, or destroy. But it’s not just the establishment sharpening their knives. The attacks are now coming from within the very movement that once hailed him as a hero.

They’re tired of talk. They want action, and they want it yesterday. Their anger is justified. The crimes committed in the name of “public health” demand accountability. But impatience, when it replaces discernment, can derail the very reforms we’ve been fighting for.

Many in the Medical Freedom community (good, decent Americans who lived through the trauma of lockdowns, mandates, and coerced injections) are furious that justice hasn’t come fast enough. They want the COVID shots pulled, the perpetrators exposed, and the architects of this medical tyranny held accountable. They’re tired of talk. They want action, and they want it yesterday. Their anger is justified. The crimes committed in the name of “public health” demand accountability. But impatience, when it replaces discernment, can derail the very reforms we’ve been fighting for.

The crimes committed in the name of “public health” demand accountability. But impatience, when it replaces discernment, can derail the very reforms we’ve been fighting for.

To understand what Kennedy is actually doing, you have to step back from the noise and look at the structure he’s building. He isn’t staging a political performance, as many of his predecessors did. He’s engaged in something far more difficult: a methodical reconstruction of the Department of Health and Human Services from the inside out. And, in my opinion, no one has been more effective at decoding that process than biotech analyst and med-legal advisor Karen Kingston.

Kingston has spent years mapping out the regulatory maze Big Pharma built to shield itself from accountability. She understands the Emergency Use Authorization laws, the loopholes within the FDA’s CBER and CDRH divisions, and the points where Pfizer and others may have forfeited their supposed immunity from criminal prosecution. Unlike most analysts, she provides actual documentation supporting her claims, as opposed to mere speculation. That’s what makes her perspective on Kennedy’s work so significant.

In her research, Kingston describes how she submitted a formal med-legal analysis to the FDA on May 22, 2025, calling for a Class 1 recall of all COVID-19 mRNA injections and the revocation of their Emergency Use Authorizations. She points out that under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, any new vaccine must cause fewer or less severe adverse events than existing alternatives. Unfortunately, that federal law has been ignored for years.

“Class 1 recalls must be supported as completely as possible by scientific documentation and statements that the conclusion is the opinion of the individual(s) making the health hazard determination.”

Kingston also highlights a critical standard buried in the FDA’s own recall procedures: “Class 1 recalls must be supported as completely as possible by scientific documentation and statements that the conclusion is the opinion of the individual(s) making the health hazard determination.” That might sound like bureaucratic language, but it’s foundational. It means decisions of public safety must be tied to documented evidence and real accountability, as opposed to faceless committees or corporate talking points. That’s the kind of procedural rigor Kennedy appears to be reintroducing at HHS.

Her findings also touch on deeper institutional failures. In one whistleblower case, the U.S. government admitted the FDA was aware of protocol violations in Pfizer’s clinical trials before the agency granted the company its emergency authorization. Kingston interprets this as evidence of fraud, and she’s not wrong to do so. Once the procedural integrity of an approval process is compromised, immunity no longer shields those responsible. Kennedy understands this, and his push for transparency may be laying the groundwork for legal accountability far greater than any single executive order could achieve.

He’s forcing the machinery of government to operate lawfully again. It’s not flashy and doesn’t feed the outrage cycle, but it’s how real reform is made permanent.

These examples reveal what’s really at stake. Kennedy is confronting a system built on shortcuts, narrative control, and corruption. By reestablishing standards of documentation, oversight, and chain-of-custody accountability, he’s forcing the machinery of government to operate lawfully again. It’s not flashy and doesn’t feed the outrage cycle, but it’s how real reform is made permanent.

That’s why he’s under fire from all sides. The establishment attacks him because he threatens their cash flow and control. The Medical Freedom movement attacks him because they want vengeance now. But Kennedy isn’t chasing headlines or emotion. He’s working to ensure his reforms outlast him – that once the truth is embedded in the process, it can’t be undone by the next administration.

It’s worth remembering the FDA cannot directly force a company to recall a product. It can pressure, threaten, and litigate, but the manufacturer must initiate the recall. That’s the world Kennedy is navigating: a system intentionally designed to protect the powerful from accountability. He’s not using force to fix it. He’s using the law, and that takes time.

The conservative and liberty movements have long struggled with this concept of time. We crave the short-term win, the viral soundbite, the cathartic takedown. Meanwhile, the globalist establishment plays the long game, embedding their ideology into bureaucracies, universities, media, and technology over decades. Kennedy seems to understand what so many leaders on the Right have missed: if you want lasting change, you must build it into the system itself.

We should absolutely demand transparency; release the data, protect whistleblowers, hold hearings, expose the fraud. But we must also be patient enough to allow the foundation to be rebuilt properly. The movement for truth cannot rely on emotional gratification. It must rely on endurance.

If Kennedy succeeds, his legacy will be institutional. He will have reestablished a Department of Health and Human Services that serves science rather than suppresses it, that protects citizens instead of corporations, and that operates according to evidence, not propaganda. The attacks he faces, both from power and from impatience, prove just how dangerous his work is to both sides.

“The goal cannot be vengeance. Rather, it must be restoration.”

He’s playing the long game, and that’s exactly what’s been missing in America for far too long. The goal cannot be vengeance. Rather, it must be restoration. And if he stays the course, that restoration may outlast him and finally bring the kind of truth this country has been begging for since 2020.

Jeff Dornik is the CEO of Pickax, a human-centered social media platform that puts people—not algorithms, advertisers, or data miners—back in control of their own content. He hosts The Jeff Dornik Show, which livestreams exclusively on Rumble and Pickax.

Original article published in Real Clear Policy Newsletter.

