The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie Tate's avatar
Connie Tate
1d

I guess this is better than no solution, and drug manufacturing (like micro chip manufacturing and the production of other products vital to this nation's independence from foreign powers). Personally, I want to see Big Pharma broken up into Medium Sized Pharma, and forced to compete with each other, and maybe even nationalized. Perhaps moves like restricting Pharma advertising on TV, will eventually bring these behemoths to heel. We need to keep these companies on a leash, the shorter the better. I trust them as far as I can throw them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ruth's avatar
Ruth
1d

Kennedy doesn't look too pleased.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture