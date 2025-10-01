September 30, 2025: Yesterday, President Trump, HHS Secretary Kennedy, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced an agreement in which Pfizer would be investing $70 billion in US research & development, manufacturing, and other areas over the next few years.

Pfizer’s milestone investments of the $70 billion will bring US BioPharma investments in US-based drug manufacturing, research and development to more than $230 billion by 2023.

Per PhRMA’s website, AmericansMedicines.com and 2025 corporate press releases:

March 21 - J&J announces $55 billion US investment between now and 2030

May 7 - Gilead announces $32 billion US investment between now and 2030

July 21 - AstraZeneca announces $50 billion US investment between now and 2030

September 17 - GSK announces $30 billion US investment between now and 2030

Keeping the US BioPharma Industry in the US

Most Americans are unaware that US BioPharma have outsourced the majority of their research & development and drug manufacturing overseas, specifically to China. In May of 2020, Newsweek ran an article entitled - Outsourcing U.S. Drug Manufacturing to China was a Mistake—A Lethal One | Opinion - reporting that over 80% of US active pharmaceutical ingredients come from China.

Maintaining America’s Global BioPharma Leadership

During today’s press conference, Administrator for the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Mehmet Oz explained the importance of Pfizer’s and other BioPharma companies’ commitment to conduct research in the US, manufacture in the US, and lower drug prices for Americans.

“The industry is powerful. They’re important. They have smart people and there’s no reason for them to give the President these numbers……. We began to deal with the fundamental challenges we have, which is protecting medical advances for the future while at the same time securing the prices Americans want today. We’re going to continue to stimulate and strengthen innovation. That’s what a great country does. And we are a great country with a great leader. We’re going to protect the US Hegemony in R and D. We dominate the planet in discovering cures for illnesses.”

Yesterday, Pfizer stock jumped 7%, closing at $25.48

President Trump also announced the 2026 launch of the prescription website TrumpRx.gov - connecting patients directly to manufacturers for prescription medications and reducing drug prices by 50% - 85%.

My Take on This

Unless Americans restore their health with good nutrition, exercise, and other healthy habits, and stop relying on the BioPharma industry for drugs and vaccines, the BioPharma giants aren’t going to go anywhere.

In all reality, 80% of the prescription and over the counter drugs that Americans are dependent on, have been coming from China.

Per the May 2020 Newsweek article;

“If you’re the Chinese and you want to really just destroy us, just stop sending us antibiotics.” (or ibuprofen or Tylenol) “Our only course of action is comprehensive public-private partnerships that can bring about significant policy change and domestic production. This effort has already begun through several pieces of bipartisan legislation So, why aren’t we doing that? Why isn’t the U.S. acting when both political extremes are saying the same thing—that we need to incentivize the domestic production of pharmaceuticals here at home? It’s fairly simple: economics and know-how.”

As much as we love to hate the BioPharma industry, especially Pfizer, Trump just solved a multi-decade problem for both the industry and the American people. I’d much prefer US BioPharma companies manufactured their drugs and conduct their research in the United States and not in foreign nations, specifically those that have declared Americans their enemies.

Philippians 4:8

Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

