Gavin Newsom Bucks the CDC and Majority of Americans with New Laws, New Guidelines, and Multistate Vaccine Alliance
Newsom’s recent actions indicate that if he is elected President, his primary public healthcare focus is to serve US and global vaccine industry and pandemic stakeholders.
September 18, 2025: As Americans’ skepticism of vaccine safety rapidly increases, specifically regarding the COVID-19 shots, it’s almost unbelievable that just yesterday, California in alliance with Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, issued guidance bucking the CDC’s recommended limited use of the COVID-19 shots and flu vaccines by recommending these shots for ALL adults, children and infants as young as 6 months old.
“Vaccines for ALL” - CA Health Department
As you can see from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the COVID shots are recommended for: