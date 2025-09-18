September 18, 2025: As Americans’ skepticism of vaccine safety rapidly increases, specifically regarding the COVID-19 shots, it’s almost unbelievable that just yesterday, California in alliance with Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, issued guidance bucking the CDC’s recommended limited use of the COVID-19 shots and flu vaccines by recommending these shots for ALL adults, children and infants as young as 6 months old.

“Vaccines for ALL” - CA Health Department

As you can see from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the COVID shots are recommended for: