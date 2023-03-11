mRNA 'Vaccines' Contain Nanotechnology Formulated with Graphene Oxide
In my recent interview with Stew Peters, I review the confidential Pfizer research and development trade secret document for the invention of Pfizer’s mRNA spike proteins.
March 11, 2023: Global citizens were told that the vaccines contained ‘mRNA lipids’ because no one of sound mind would agree to be injected with electromagnetic nanotechnology devices.
Even Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, often boasts how he invented the cationic liposome nanotechnology. Cationic liposomes are electronic nanotechnologie…