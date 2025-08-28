August 28, 2025

Dear Friends,

Many of you noticed that I hadn’t posted new content for over a month, and I really appreciate everyone who has reached out to me to see how I’m doing. I did have an ailment, but I’m on the mend and I’m going to be great!

Your kindness and compassion consistently overwhelm me with gratitude, as well as hope for the human spirit. We are truly wired to deeply care for one another.

Share

Focus on Matters that Matter to Us Most

Bottom line, this past month has been very humbling for me. I do believe that all of our collective efforts and good intentions over the past 4-5 years to warn the world about the dangers of mRNA, nanoparticle technology, and the mRNA platform are coming to fruition.

Like you, I also know that the world has dramatically changed in ways we couldn’t have imagined and will continue to change in ways that we can’t control, but what we can do- on our own and as a community - is to focus on those matters and individuals that matter to us most.

Thank you for continuing with me on this journey. I am excited about the new directions and discoveries we are headed towards, and communities and connections we’ll create.

With love and appreciation - Karen Kingston

1 Thessalonians 5:14-15

And we urge you, brothers and sisters, warn those who are idle and disruptive, encourage the disheartened, help the weak, be patient with everyone. Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else.

Stay connected by becoming a free or paid subscriber to The Kingston Report.

Every little bit helps keep the lights one.

If you’d like to make a one-time contribution to support me and my work, you can buy me a coffee (Ko-fi).

Contact Information