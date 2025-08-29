August 29, 2025: By revoking the emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 shots, all of industry is unsure as to who is going to be legally and financially responsible for administering the shots - CVS didn’t waste any time in showing their cards and folding on their COVID-19-pharmancy-immunization-program.
CVS Immediately Bans COVID Shots in Some Pharmacies in Response to the FDA's Actions
Aug 29, 2025
Kingston Report Podcast
