COVID-19 Vaccine Chief Laughs at Boosters Being 'Zero Percent Effective' in Preventing Transmission

Karen Kingston
Apr 01, 2025
April 1, 2025: Dr. Peter Marks oversees the FDA division responsible for the blood supply, gene therapies, and vaccines. He was the visionary (and apparent tyrant) behind the emergency use authorization and eventual approval of the Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 mRNA injections.

During a March 20, 2025, Healthcare Workshop hosted by Duke University, Marks laughed about the fact that the COVID-19 boosters had zero effect on preventing disease transmission, and yet, the US government, employers and colleges across the country were making demands for their staff and students to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

Dr. Peter Marks was abruptly terminated on March 28, 2025.

1 Corinthians 15:32-34

Do not be misled. “Bad company corrupts good character.” Come back to your senses as you ought and stop sinning, for there are some who are ignorant of God.

