Chairman of the CDC Vaccine Committee Tells the Public Who They Can Trust

September 19, 2025: Dr. Martin Kulldorf, Chairman of the CDC’s Advisory Committe on Immunization Practices (ACIP), kicked off the meeting with a 6-minute speech addressing the character attacks of new ACIP members and the questioning of the scientific credibility of ACIP’s recent changes to vaccine guidance by both medical and political organizations and individuals alike.

Who Can You Trust?

Dr. Kulldorf’s opening remarks are rationale and crucial counterarguments to Wednesday’s political stunts of fired CDC Director Susan Monarez’s Senate testimony and California’s new vaccine guidance going against ACIP recommendations and laws usurping the CDC’s legal authority in the state.

“Most of all I would like to welcome members of the public who are listening to these proceedings. We are currently experiencing heated controversies about vaccines. And the key question is, ‘Who can you trust?’ Here’s my advice, when there are different scientific views, only trust scientists who are willing to engage with and publicly debate the scientists with other views. With such debates, you can weigh and determine the scientific reasoning by each side, but without it, you can not properly judge their arguments. For this reason, I lament that the American Academy of Pediatrics has ended their participation as a liaison member of this committee. Neither have they accepted my invitation for an open public debate on vaccines, with equal time for each. Nor an invitation for private conversations.”

Dr. Kulldorf Explains How the CDC’s Recent ‘Protests’ Are Political Theatre

Dr. Kulldorf went on to explain how the fired CDC Director Susan Monarez and the three CDC leaders who resigned never contacted him with any concerns.

“A few weeks ago, the CDC Director was removed and several members of CDC leadership resigned, citing divergent opinions about vaccines. On vaccines, this committee is the key advisor to CDC Director, but through her short tenure, she never contacted me as the ACIP Chair, about any of her questions or concerns - which would be natural if she had such concerns. Neither was I contacted by any of the three (3) CDC leaders who subsequently resigned, except for receiving a good recommendation from Dr. Daskalakis during the June ACIP meeting, which we adopted.”

Only 1 of the 4 CDC Leaders Protesting Against ACIP are Vaccine Scientists

“Of the four, Dr. Jernigan has done important research on influenza vaccines, but the others are not vaccine scientists. Why would these CDC leaders ignore us, instead of seeking advice from fellow scientists who have spent decades study vaccines? With other CDC staff, I’ve had frequent and excellent interactions since I became the chair of this committee, as well as going 20 years back working with the CDC - some are very good - and the rest- they are fantastic.”

ACIP Chair Developed Epidemiological and Biostatistical Methods Used by the CDC to Evaluate the Safety of FDA Approved Vaccines

Citing an op-ed in the NY Times, Dr. Kulldorf details how the former CDC leaders attacked the credibility of the new ACIP members, despite their expansive expertise in vaccinology and infectious disease.

While a professor at Harvard, Dr. Kulldorf developed epidemiological and biostatistical methods used by the CDC to evaluate the safety of FDA approved vaccines. He also co-authored many papers with former ACIP members. Dr. Kulldorf was also member of ACIP during COVID. He was the only member to oppose the CDC recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the pandemic. The CDC fired him for his stance, even though the CDC stopped the pause 4-days after his termination.

Jeremiah17:7-8

“But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him.

They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream.

It does not fear when heat comes. Its leaves are always green.

It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”

