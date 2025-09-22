The Kingston Report

EXCLUSIVE: ACIP Recommends AGAINST COVID Vaccines in Pregnant Women: Informed Consent is Non-Negotiable

Part 3: ACIP Members Use Data and Scientific Evidence to Dismantle the COVID-19 Propaganda and Lies
Karen Kingston's avatar
Karen Kingston
Sep 22, 2025
∙ Paid
Part 3: ACIP Members Use Data and Scientific Evidence to Dismantle the COVID-19 Propaganda and Lies

September 22, 2025: There were extensive and contentious discussions between ACIP members, Pfizer and industry representatives regarding the statistically significant rates of birth defects and stillbirths from the COVID-19 mRNA injections observed in animal and human clinical trials during Friday’s vaccine advisory committee.

The net result of these discussions - in 2 separate policy votes of 11 to 1, pregnant women have been not only been dropped from the CDC’s recommendations for the COVID-19 shots, ACIP is now recommending against them in pregnant women.

