September 29, 2025: Four years and 11 days ago today, I uncomfortably spoke the truth about the COVID-19 mRNA injections during my first interview with Greg Hunter.

“They’re not, they’re not vaccines. They’re only intended to poison, harm, mutate, cause genetic mutations, and kill adults and children. And they contain advanced medical, technologies called lipid nanoparticles that are made of hydrogel which contains graphene oxide. So when I read the patent and I read what was allowed to be in these patents (injections) from the synthetic modified ribonucleic acid, that’s the mRNA, which is synthetic genetic material - to strong immunosuppressants that could suppress the overreactive immune responsive response while being injected with something that’s going to hijack your immune system and hijack what’s called your CD4, CD8 cells or T cells - and actually produce this disease-causing genetic material that can cause cancers, inflammatory diseases, genetic disorders, infertility, etc. And that’s when I—cried.”

After more than 4 years of reporting on the harmful genetic mutations that would lead to a broad span of autoimmune diseases, ranging from HIV-like illnesses to aggressive cancers COVID-19 mRNA lipid nanoparticle injections caused by the COVID-19 mRNA injections, I honestly never thought I’d see this day.

CDC Advisors Disclose the Link Between Cancers and the COVID-19 mRNA Shots

During the CDC’s most recent Vaccine Advisory Committee, world-renowned cancer researcher and potentially the next Director for the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Dr. Wafik El-Diery disclosed numerous clinical and scientific studies confirming that;

Gene-editing therapies are known to cause cancers,

Pfizer and Moderna contained up to more than 1,000-fold of FDA acceptable levels of DNA contaminants in the vials,

mRNA frameshift mutations cause cells to produce disease-causing proteins beyond the spike protein,

Fragmented DNA and plasmid DNA were found in both Pfizer and Moderna vials,

DNA in the presence of the lipid nanoparticles is carried directly into the nucleus of cells causing genetic mutations and disease (including cancers), and

All Pfizer vials tested contained cancer-promoting SV40, citing the work of molecular virologists, Dr. David Speicher and Dr. Kevin McKernan.

Equally alarming, during the meeting Pfizer representatives refused to answer questions when asked about DNA contaminations in their vials.

Scientific Researchers Only Found SV40 in Pfizer Vials

It is important to note that the SV40, a cancer promoting gene from a monkey-cell line, was only found in the Pfizer vials.

Per Dr. El-Diery;

“The most recent report came from Speicher et al., where they looked at 32 vials, including 16 unique vaccine lots and found evidence of fragmented DNA plasmid DNA in both Pfizer and Moderna vials. And in all Pfizer vials they found SV40 enhancer, origin of replication that was not detected in any of the Moderna vials.”

Share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share “So, there are some differences between the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, principally around the SV40 promoter enhancer origin sequences, as well as the detectable amounts of DNA fragments. I would like to point out that the FDA limit of 10 nanograms was set for naked DNA, not DNA, in the presence of lipid nanoparticles that can carry DNA into cells and their nuclei.” Naked DNA in the Presence of Lipid Nanoparticles Can Be Carried into the Nuclei of Cells - Concerns Due to Known DNA Integration “So, to summarize the DNA impurities, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been found to contain DNA that exceeds FDA limits. Importantly, the DNA impurity limits do not take into account lipid nanoparticles, which carry DNA into cells and nuclei. There are concerns due to known DNA integration and gene activation disruption by SV40 promoter enhancer sequences.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna Vials Exceed FDA Safety Limits for DNA

“To summarize the DNA impurities for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been found to contain DNA that exceeds FDA limits. Importantly, the DNA impurity limits do not take into account lipid nanoparticles which carry DNA into cells and nuclei. There are, uh, concerns due to known DNA integration and gene activation disruption by SV40 promoter enhancer sequences.”

Pfizer Refuses to Answer Questions About DNA Contamination Levels

When Pfizer was asked directly by Dr. Robert Malone (multiple times) if Pfizer took into consideration that the DNA was in the presence of their lipid nanoparticles when setting the limits with the FDA, Pfizer gave a generic answer referring to WHO guidelines and essentially refused to answer Dr. Malone’s question.

CDC Advisors Call for CDC Transparency and Pharmaceutical Accountability

As with other presentations during the vaccine advisory committee meeting, Dr. El-Diery and Professor Kuperwasser submitted their recommendations that the CDC be fulling transparent with the American people regarding the risks of cancers due to the use of the mRNA platform itself, as well as the DNA contamination.

The experts called for investigations into individuals who died from aggressive cancers post-vaccination, as well as other anomalous diseases, as well as accountability for the BioPharma companies.

Next Steps with the CDC

As with all ACIP meetings, the vaccine advisory committee submitted their recommendations to the CDC. Chairman Dr. Martin Kulldorf stated at the end of the meeting that he believes the CDC will be following through on most if not all recommendations submitted.

I believe this meeting was a turning point for the radical transparency many of us have been waiting. We’ve been demanding that;

the CDC disclose the harms caused by the mRNA injections,

the pharma companies are held accountable, and

to have shots be removed from the market.

While a recall is one of the strategies that I and many others recommended, eliminating market demand through transparency can be equally effective in stopping the shots.

