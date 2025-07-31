Pediatricians Take On the Role of Big Pharma Lobbyists

July 31, 2025: I never thought I’d see the day when doctors turned into drug reps and medical association took on the role of Big Pharma lobbyists, but here we are.

and I discuss the appalling actions of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) who are lobbying state lawmakers to ban medical exemptions for childhood vaccines. The AAP also wants states to pass laws in order to

thereby declaring that children are the property of the government (at least while they’re in school).

To make matters worst, parents can’t take their child In for a routine ‘wellness visit,’ without the pediatrician aggressively pushing (selling) the parents on injecting their child with BioPharma’s latest biosynthetic concoctions known as ‘childhood vaccines.’

So, why are pediatricians acting like desperate drug reps and aggressively pushing vaccines? As Emerald stated, “It’s all about the money.”

Investigative journalism is a dangerous endeavor in today’s political environment and visibility is the key to survival. Please help support Emerald and I by sharing this Substack with your network. I appreciate you! Share

Check out the full interview @RealLindellTV on X. Support Emerald’s dynamic investigative journalism by following her @The AbsoulteTRUTHwithEmerald on X.

Mathew 23:27

Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Every little bit helps keep the lights one.If you’d like to make a one-time contribution to support me and my work, you can buy me a coffee (Ko-fi).

Stay up to date on health politics and Big Pharma by becoming a free or paid subscriber to The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Contact Information