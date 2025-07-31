The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Pediatricians Take On the Role of Big Pharma Lobbyists

Why have pediatricians taken on the role of Big Pharma lobbyists and drug reps? As Emerald stated, “It’s all about the money.”
Karen Kingston's avatar
Karen Kingston
Jul 31, 2025
5
3
Transcript

July 31, 2025: I never thought I’d see the day when doctors turned into drug reps and medical association took on the role of Big Pharma lobbyists, but here we are.

Emerald Robinson
and I discuss the appalling actions of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) who are lobbying state lawmakers to ban medical exemptions for childhood vaccines. The AAP also wants states to pass laws in order to “restrain parental rights,” thereby declaring that children are the property of the government (at least while they’re in school).

To make matters worst, parents can’t take their child In for a routine ‘wellness visit,’ without the pediatrician aggressively pushing (selling) the parents on injecting their child with BioPharma’s latest biosynthetic concoctions known as ‘childhood vaccines.’

So, why are pediatricians acting like desperate drug reps and aggressively pushing vaccines? As Emerald stated, “It’s all about the money.”

Investigative journalism is a dangerous endeavor in today's political environment and visibility is the key to survival.

Pediatricians Push for All 50 States to Ban Religious Exemptions and "Constrain Parental Rights"

Karen Kingston
·
Jul 28
July 28, 2025: Apparently, pediatricians across America are greatly frustrated that only five (5) states (CA, CT, ME, NY, and WV) have laws that do not allow for religious exemptions for childhood vaccines. They would prefer if all 50 states did the same.

Check out the full interview @RealLindellTV on X.

Mathew 23:27

Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean.

