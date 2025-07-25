Are Emerald and I the Only Ones Who Are Caught Off-Guard by This?

July 25, 2025: On Wednesday, I had the honor of joining investigative journalist and patriot Emerald Robinson on The Absolute Truth on LindellTV. Emerald broke the news (to me at least) that President Trump announced his “America’s Ai Action Plan,” that morning.

As you can tell by the above clip, I was caught off-guard when hearing this news from Emerald.

You can view the full interview on X.

Remove Red Tape and Onerous Regulations

Trump's Ai Action plan pre-empts state Ai laws, stops federal investigations into Ai companies, and not only puts the tech broligarchs in charge of regulating Ai, but essentially in charge of the United States.

Here’s what each of the bullet points on page 3 of the Ai plan states:

The Federal government will “launch a Request for Information from” from the Tech Broligarchs “about current Federal regulations that hinder AI innovation and adoption,” (i.e. protect individual human rights to privacy, property, bodily sovereignty, etc.) “and work with relevant Federal agencies to take appropriate action.” (get rid of regulations that protect Americans’ rights.

Work with ALL Federal agencies to completely deregulate Ai companies from ANY civil or criminal liability.

Deny Federal Ai-related funding to states that have Ai laws in place.

Leverage the Federal Communications Commission to override state laws under the Communications Act of 1934.

Drop all Federal investigations into Ai companies, including the 20 investigations that were launched in Elon Musk’s companies.

Elon and the Tech Broligarchs Clearly Wrote this Ai Plan

The plan is calling for the US federal government to strip US states of any legal powers related to Ai technology and to integrate the Broligarchs’ Ai in US and global corporations and federal agencies across all major US industries, including healthcare, biopharma (FDA), finance, energy, agriculture, et. al.

During a Spaces X session early Monday morning (around 1:00 am), Musk told Vivek Ramaswamy, “I think we need to go and do wholesale removal of regulations, like default gone. Not default there, DEFAULT GONE.”

Elon Got Everything He Wished For

There’s a lot more to unpack in this 23-page plan, but at the end of the day, Elon and his fellow Broligarchs got everything they wished for…and then some.

Here’s a copy of the 23-page plan.

You can view the full interview on X. You can follow and support Emerald Robinson here on X and on Substack at

.

Proverbs 3: 5-6

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

