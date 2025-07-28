What Does "You Were Too Soon" Mean?

July 28, 2025: Over the weekend, I started a new project outlining my journey on how I came forward to expose the dangers of the COVID-19 mRNA injections, and why my research and analysis has reached hundreds of millions around the globe.

July 3, 2021 - The Determined Patriots Conference

Just over four (4) years ago, on July 3, 2021, I was invited by Doug Billings to share my findings and analysis on the COVID-19 mRNA injections with his audience at the Determined Patriots Conference, in Branson, Missouri.

Biden’s Unlawful Vaccine Mandates

At that time, President Biden was pushing for every American that was eligible to get the COVID-19 shots to get injected. Employers and universities across America began enforcing vaccine mandates, and schools in Southern California attempted to mandate the shots for students as young as 12.

The title of my presentation was, “Are Unvaccinated Children and Adults a Threat to National Security?”

You can watch my first interview with Doug Billings here on Rumble.

Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is NOT the Same as FDA Approval

The first part of my July 3, 2021, presentation was dedicated to explaining the difference between an FDA approved product versus an emergency use authorized product.

Although the differences between and EUA and FDA approved product are fairly common knowledge amongst MAHA today, in July of 2021, very few people understood the lack of regulations and minimal safety requirements required for the FDA to authorize a product as “safe and effective” for human use.

The Audience Gasped

The audience gasped when I read the complete lack of safety requirements and lack of FDA oversight for an EUA product, specifically the waiver of good manufacturing practices, allowance to use expired product, a ‘may be effective’ efficacy standard (which equals no efficacy standards), and that informed consent can be waived if, “IT IS CONTRARY TO THE BEST INTERESTS OF SUCH HUMAN BEINGS.” - Huge gasp from the audience on that one.

Government, Employer and University Mandates Were ALL Illegal Even Under the PREP Act’s Unlawful Laws

Even under the unlawful laws of the PREP, PAHPRA, and CURES Acts, the only Americans that the President can mandate emergency use (EUA) products for is the US military.

According to the EUA laws, every American always had the option to opt out of getting the shots. The EUA laws are, “designed to ensure that individuals are informed of an option to accept or refuse administration of a product.”

I never understood why the vaccine mandates for universities and employers were not immediately ordered to be vacated by a handful of honest judges.

I Ran Out of Time on July 3, 2021

Long story short, I had to cut my 1-hour presentation time by 20 minutes. I actually felt relieved by that because I was able to quickly get through;

defining national security threats in the context of a bioweapon attack or ‘pandemic,’

the political history of COVID,

EUA guidance and laws,

FDA clinical trial protocols and laws,

VAERS data,

myocarditis data,

the actual results and dangers (including deaths) reported in Pfizer’s phase-3 data,

Moderna’s patent showing the shots contained electromagnetic devices,

the 2018 Pfizer-BioNTech-Fosun Pharma (China) mRNA licensing agreement,

and much more. But! I ran out of time on this slide.

The Audience Gasped Again

Another big gasp from the audience when they saw the above images.

That slide was the segway into the details that human beings were not inoculated with biological mRNA, but were injected with;

self-assembling, nanotechnology that is part of a software operating system, and gene-editing nanoparticles that program human cells to produce genetic material that is foreign, toxic, and pathogenic (disease causing) to the human species, including parts of the HIV virus.

I was not emotionally or spiritually prepared to deliver this information to a large audience on July 3, 2021.

Two Weeks to Prepare to Go Public

Doug Billings was gracious enough to invite me onto his platform to discuss my findings. I was honored and asked for two weeks to prepare.

Not to do more research, but I needed time to be in the Word, pray, and mourn for billions of individuals who were manipulated into being injected with a bioweapon under the guise of ‘safe and effective vaccines.’

My Very First Podcast Interview

I addressed a lot of information in my first interview with Doug Billings.

The COVID-19 mRNA injections are deadly.

Children are dying from the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

The CDC states that it’s ‘a coincidence’ when infants die shortly after receiving childhood vaccinations.

Per VAERS, a 5-month-old baby died from COVID-19-vaccine-induced thrombosis thrombocytopenia (VITT) by being exposed to spike proteins and lipid nanoparticles from a vaccinated mother’s breast milk

In the spring of 2021, the American College of Cardiology demanded a medical reimbursement code for vaccine-induced thrombosis-thrombocytopenia (VITT)

80% of pregnant moms who are injected will lose their babies due to miscarriage, spontaneous abortion, and still births

It’s statistically and clinically impossible to make a vaccine that’s more effective than a child’s natural immune system

Pfizer’s FDA study wasn’t a placebo-controlled study. The initial drug application included unblinding and injecting the placebo group within months of injecting the treatment group.

I Took an Oath to Protect God’s Children

As a Christian, I believe we are called bring clarity in times of chaos, speak truth over deception, and to protect God’s children. These are the reasons why I felt called to freely share my research and analysis of the US government’s and Pfizer’s documents.

I naïvely thought once the documents got out that demonstrated that the COVID-19 shots were bioweapons that could only cause disease, disabilities, sterility, and death - that they would immediately be pulled off the market. That was 4 years ago.

Was I Too Soon?

When I asked a trusted colleague why I’ve been so aggressively targeted while simultaneously being blacklisted by most alternative media outlets over the past few years, their response was, “You were too soon.”

But was I too soon? In 2021 (and 2022 and 2023) using the term ‘bioweapon’ to describe the shots was considered taboo. As was discussing the fact that the COVID shots provide NO clinical benefits as they contain gene-editing nanotechnologies that were designed to poison, harm, and kill.

You can view the full July 28, 2021, Stew Peters interview here on Rumble.

The terms bioweapons and gene-editing technologies (and even nanotechnology) are more commonly used today among health freedom movement experts.

I’m not saying I was a lone wolf. There were other experts who were using these terms in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and deserve to be acknowledged and credited for their early work, some of whom are tragically no longer with us, including the late Francis Boyle.

Francis Boyle was the first to call the shots bioweapons during a December 7, 2020, interview with Alex Jones on Infowars.

How Many Millions of Americans Were ‘On the Fence’ in 2021?

I remember after finishing my 40-minute presentation at the Determined Patriots Conference, 50 or more people followed me outside of the conference room and lined up to thank me and to speak to me.

The most common statement expressed to me was, “I was on the fence about getting the shots. The documents you showed convinced me not too. Thank you.”

Since then, the Pfizer and US government documents I originally presented in 2021 have reached hundreds of millions around the globe.

Empowering People to NOT “Trust the Science”, But to Discover the Truth for Themselves

I don’t think I was ‘too soon.’

By freely showing citizens around the world Pfizer’s and the US government’s own documents - that they could find and read for themselves - that demonstrated that the COVID-19 mRNA injections were gene-editing nanotechnologies and bioweapons, I believe my presentations were just ‘too convincing’ to too many people because I didn’t guardrail my sources.

Not only did I always cite my sources in hundreds of interviews, but I also provided links to those sources on every slide that I presented.

I did my best to treat every interview in the same way I would conduct a med-legal review meeting with my BioPharma clients. I was confident that concerned citizens didn’t need an advanced degree to understand the horrific findings from the US government and Pfizer mRNA data, contracts, publications, patens, or the med-legal documents - you just needed access and guidance on how to navigate the documents.

Global Impact

“In Times of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth Can Be a Revolutionary Act” - George Orwell

As many Kingston Report subscribers know, exposing US government documents, EUA laws, and many of Pfizer’s FDA submitted documents in 2021 was a high-risk endeavor, as the impact of my work became global. For example, Russia’s Lieutenant General of Biodefense and Nuclear Weapons Programs, Igor Kirillov, cited my analysis of mRNA nanoparticle technologies and US bioweapons laws during a March 2023 global press briefing. Kirillov even explained how Pfizer was using the mRNA injections to create new diseases that could be treated with products from their portfolio and pipeline (something I mentioned in several interviews). Lieutenant General Kirillov was assassinated earlier this year.

A Heartfelt Thank You

Thank you to everyone who continues to support me, pray for me, and for sharing my research and analysis across the world. As of today, my interviews have been viewed by hundreds of millions of people and translated into most languages. Sending you much love and gratitude - Karen Kingston

Ephesians 5:11

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.

