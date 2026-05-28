FDA Drops Placebo-Controlled Trial Requirement for NEW mRNA Vaccines
"The FDA reversed course and accepted an amended application with the promise that Moderna would conduct an additional study in older adults once the (mRNA flu) vaccine is approved.” - REUTERS
May 28, 2026: REUTERS reported that the FDA is currently reviewing Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine and that the FDA will be holding a meeting of outside experts next month (June 2026) to review Moderna’s biological license application (BLA).
Background
May 21, 2025: The FDA announced that the agency would be requiring placebo-controlled trials for approval of new mRNA vaccines and for the use of the COVID-19 mRNA injections in healthy adults.
February 3, 2026: Holding true to the FDA’s new policy, FDA Vaccine Chief and CBER Director - Dr. Vinay Prasad - refused to review Moderna’s FDA application (BLA) for mRNA-1010 because the biotech firm used an existing flu vaccine instead of placebo as the control arm.
Prasad even ordered a 75% refund of the FDA application fee to Moderna.
February 18, 2026: Two weeks later, the FDA reversed Prasad’s decision, and agreed to review the application for flu vaccine mRNA-1010.
March 6, 2026: Approximately 1-month after refusing to review Moderna’s application, the FDA announced that Dr. Vinay Prasad would be leaving the FDA sometime in April.
FDA Reverses Course for Approval of New mRNA Technologies
March 21, 2026: Per REUTERS, “After meeting with the Moderna, the FDA reversed course and accepted an amended application with the promise that Moderna would conduct an additional study in older adults once the vaccine is approved.”
“A decision is expected by August 5.” - REUTERS
mRNA Are High-Risk, Dual-Use Gene-Editing Technologies with Zero Benefit
It’s important to note that mRNA injections are dangerous (aka - ‘high-risk’) dual-use gene-editing technologies that provide zero benefit in preventing viral infections, transmission, severity of disease, hospitalizations and/or deaths.
“As the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract.” - HHS Secretary RFK Jr., AP News, Aug 6, 2025
In fact, the mRNA injections are shown to increase the risk of infection, disabilities and death, especially in healthy children and teenagers.
Video Clip from Sept. 19, 2025 Advisory Committee to the CDC
The Use of mRNA Injections for Infectious Disease Prevention or Treatment is Unlawful
Bottom line, the FDA was and is acting in a reckless and unlawful manner by ignoring the original laws of the FD&C Act in granting Pfizer FDA approval on August 23, 2021, and the agency is violating the safety laws of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.
With HHS ignoring MAHA demands to have the shots pulled, compassionately educating our communities and organizing peaceful protests against the mass use of high-risk (dangerous) biologics and devices in adults and children, may be the most effective tactic to protect our bodily sovereignty.
It’s important to note that the MRNA injections were and are also unlawfully and fraudulently approved and promoted as ‘safe and effective’ by the departments of HHS.
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
Ways to Support My Work
Make a on-time donation at buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)
Support the Kingston Report by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013
Hi Karen
Nice to see you back!
I hope time away has given you a fresh insight.... That is...
There is no one coming to save us, and ALL of them are utterly corrupt!
I say that because your voice matters more than you know!
You are well-researched, well-spoken, and a voice for the voiceless!
My friend.... The battle has only yet begun!
Be blessed!
Thanks Karen... Most folks have never been saddled with this question, and have never given it any thought. How is it even possible, that approval to proceed with a "vaccine" could be granted without a true placebo, is beyond my ability to comprehend. Something truly stinks in... not Demark, but in Davos and Geneva, Switzerland. Switzerland is clearly not a neutral country. Pan American Health Agency operates at the command of Geneva, and DICTATES policy in North America, I am told. Foreign operatives have infiltrated the highest levels of government, according to the W.E.F.'s Klaus Schwab. It seems true enough. I have NO INTENTION of complying with these insane miscreants.