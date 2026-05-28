The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2d

Hi Karen

Nice to see you back!

I hope time away has given you a fresh insight.... That is...

There is no one coming to save us, and ALL of them are utterly corrupt!

I say that because your voice matters more than you know!

You are well-researched, well-spoken, and a voice for the voiceless!

My friend.... The battle has only yet begun!

Be blessed!

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2 replies by Karen Kingston and others
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
2d

Thanks Karen... Most folks have never been saddled with this question, and have never given it any thought. How is it even possible, that approval to proceed with a "vaccine" could be granted without a true placebo, is beyond my ability to comprehend. Something truly stinks in... not Demark, but in Davos and Geneva, Switzerland. Switzerland is clearly not a neutral country. Pan American Health Agency operates at the command of Geneva, and DICTATES policy in North America, I am told. Foreign operatives have infiltrated the highest levels of government, according to the W.E.F.'s Klaus Schwab. It seems true enough. I have NO INTENTION of complying with these insane miscreants.

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