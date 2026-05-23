EXCLUSIVE: Pfizer Prepares Data for FDA Approval of COVID-19 mRNA 'Vaccines' in Healthy Adults
Recent FDA departures indicate that the reason Pfizer ended patient enrollment in their COVID-19 mRNA trial is that placebo-controlled clinical trials are no longer needed for FDA approval.
May 23, 2026: According to REUTERS, Pfizer closed enrollment in their COVID-19 mRNA injection trial for healthy adults aged 50-64, on March 6, 2026, in a letter dated March 30.
While the mainstream and alternative media reported reason for Pfizer ending patient recruitment was that, "enrollment in the trials had been too low to generate the needed data”…