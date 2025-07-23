BREAKING: Trump Announces Ai Acton Plan to "Achieve Global Technological Dominance"
Trump's Ai Action plan pre-empts state Ai laws, stops federal investigations into Ai companies, and not only puts the tech broligarchs in charge regulating Ai, but in charge of the U.S.
July 23, 2025: During a live interview that I literally just finished with Emeral Robinson, Emerald broke the news (to me at least) that President Trump announced the “America’s Ai Action Plan,” this morning.
Trump's Ai Action plan pre-empts state Ai laws, stops federal investigations into Ai companies, and not only puts the tech broligarchs in charge regulating Ai, but in charge of the U.S.