July 23, 2025: During a live interview that I literally just finished with Emeral Robinson, Emerald broke the news (to me at least) that President Trump announced the “America’s Ai Action Plan,” this morning.

Trump's Ai Action plan pre-empts state Ai laws, stops federal investigations into Ai companies, and not only puts the tech broligarchs in charge regulating Ai, but in charge of the U.S.

Overriding Congress and State Ai Laws