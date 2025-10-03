October 3, 2025: On September 19th, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee voted to recommend that the American people get full disclosure on the diseases, disabilities, and deaths that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are linked to, including; a 4-fold increased incidence of birth defects, up to a 3% incidence of sudden deaths in injected teenagers, and the increased risk for aggressively fatal cancers.

Share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share

Less than two weeks later, on September 30th, President Trump welcomes Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla into the Whitehouse with open arms, praising Pfizer’s role in Operation Warp Speed, and Bourla called Trump ‘a close friend.’ During the press conference, Trump announced TrumpRX - an online prescription website - and Pfizer CEO Bourla announced a $70 billion investment in US research & development and manufacturing.

Make it Make Sense

While we can’t make sense of the promises made during the campaign versus what we are witnessing before our very own eyes, Jeff and I will break down what we can be certain of during these times of chaos and confusion

Tune in LIVE on RUMBLE at 10:00 AM Pacific (1:00 PM Eastern). Here’s the link.

Follow Jeff on Substack

- on

- on

Share

Proverbs 12:15

The way of fools seems right to them, but the wise listen to advice.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work