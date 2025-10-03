Make it Make Sense - Jeff Dornik and I Go LIVE TODAY at 10am PDT
TrumpRx, Pfizer's $70 Billion Investment, and the COVID-19 mRNA Shots -Jeff and I will break down what we can be certain of during these times of chaos and confusion.
October 3, 2025: On September 19th, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee voted to recommend that the American people get full disclosure on the diseases, disabilities, and deaths that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are linked to, including; a 4-fold increased incidence of birth defects, up to a 3% incidence of sudden deaths in injected teenagers, and the increased risk for aggressively fatal cancers.
Teenage Deaths from Myocarditis
Less than two weeks later, on September 30th, President Trump welcomes Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla into the Whitehouse with open arms, praising Pfizer’s role in Operation Warp Speed, and Bourla called Trump ‘a close friend.’ During the press conference, Trump announced TrumpRX - an online prescription website - and Pfizer CEO Bourla announced a $70 billion investment in US research & development and manufacturing.
Make it Make Sense
While we can’t make sense of the promises made during the campaign versus what we are witnessing before our very own eyes, Jeff and I will break down what we can be certain of during these times of chaos and confusion
Proverbs 12:15
The way of fools seems right to them, but the wise listen to advice.
OK, I take the challenge:
One day, when my Kabbalah teacher [Rabbi] Eitan Yardeni asked how I was
doing, I told him I needed a break. I was thoroughly exhausted, overwhelmed and
overworked …” From p. 188 of Trump’s 2004 book, “The Way to the Top: The Best
Business Advice I Ever Received.”
Did you get that? Trump admitted that he is in fact,
practicing the Kabbalah (Judaic black magic).
Nothing will ever "EVER make sense" till we acknowledge the sorcery of Rev. 18:23 unfolding before eyes.
Be blessed!
It seem this makes it very hard for Phizer to be held responsible for the jab damage, when at the same time working with them in this new deal ??