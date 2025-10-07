October 7, 2025*: Cherry picking data is a common practice in the Big Pharma industry. It’s the deliberate practice of presenting the results of a study or experiment that best support a study’s objectives instead of reporting all the findings. Big Pharma companies and world-renowned doctors cherry pick data as frequently as drivers exceed the speed limit on the 405 freeway in southern California.

*Originally published December 10, 2022

Data Fraud versus Cherry-Picking Data

I’ve sat in many med-legal meetings where I pointed out that the client or their competitor cherry picked data. It’s the polite way of calling out falsified reports and documents, also known as fraud.

The question isn’t whether or not Pfizer committed fraud, the question is in what situation does fraud (cherry picking data) become a crime under current U.S. law?

Copyright © 2021-2025 Karen Kingston – All Rights Reserved

Is It a Crime if the Federal Government Assisted Pfizer with Fraud?

Is it a crime just because a Big Pharma company got caught? I would bet 99.9% of judges would not rule against Pfizer because;