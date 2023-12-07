December 7, 2023: Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer with a mountain of evidence that incriminates Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla. Bourla intentionally deceived Texans, the American people, and global civilians by telling blatant lies about Pfizer's ‘vaccine’ efficacy, durability, ability to prevent transmission, and protection against variants.

Due to the known horrendous clinical outcomes caused by the mRNA technology injections, including diseases, disabilities, and death, Bourla’s misleading, reckless, and unconscionable claims resulted in millions of Texans being injected with a product that they had no need for and in the destruction of millions of lives.

Which brings us to reason #4 in this Series: Top 5 Reasons Pfizer’s being Sued First.

# 4. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Intentionally Lied to the Public, Destroying Millions of Lives

Most Christians are all too aware of the expression, “Before the devil can destroy, he must deceive.” And Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla did just that to millions of people. He deceived and destroyed millions of human lives by going on a mainstream media “lying spree.”

LIE: Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Injection “Kills the Virus”

Per the Texas vs. Pfizer lawsuit, Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla embarked on an unconscionable “campaign of deception,” beginning in July 2020. Bourla’s mainstream media “lying spree” included dozens of media appearances where he made false claims, including his July 9, 2020 interview with TIME.