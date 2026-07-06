July 6, 2026

Dear Friends,

When we connect our minds to our hearts, and our hearts to God with unwavering faith and belief, prayer is truly the most powerful healing and protective force known to man.

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June 9th Request for Prayer

A call for prayer for the miraculous healing of 18-year old Tommy Murphy was sent out on June 9th. Tommy’s spine was severed in a terrible accident.

On behalf of Tommy’s family, we asked that you prayed for:

the safe and successful surgery that catalyzes the full healing of Tommy’s spine,

the complete restoration of Tommy’s mobility,

the joyful hugs, smiles and tears of happiness as Tommy’s family surrounds him, rejoicing in gratitude for his miraculous healing, and

Tommy to be back on top of the mountain soon.

I’m relieved and hopeful to provide you with this update.

Recent photo of Tommy, before he was hospitalized.

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My Goodness - Your Heart-Centered Prayers are Powerful

Not only was Tommy’s surgery a success, he’s been recovering and healing at a miraculous rate.

Over the weekend, Tommy was able to clearly and enthusiastically talk with family members visiting him in the hospital and on speakerphone.

Just a week ago, Tommy was in and out of consciousness and struggling to say a few words.

Tommy was excited to let his family know that he’s working hard on his upper strength (i.e. tricep curls) and determined to finish each exercise set strong, despite the pain.

Tommy’s eating well and asking for food that’s not from the hospital cafeteria. (Can you blame him? :) His healthy appetite is a great sign that he’s determined to heal.

Just a few weeks ago he was unable to eat and barely able to swallow.

He’s also off of more than 75% of the medications (including painkillers) that the hospital originally had him on - which makes Tommy a rockstar in my book.

Tommy Wants to Go Sailing Again Soon!

I know we prayed for Tommy to be back on top of the mountain (which he will be), but he told his family over the weekend that he’s excited about getting back on a sailboat again!

Go Tommy!

Tommy’s Healing is Miraculous

I’m in awe of how powerful your kind and compassionate heart-centered prayers are. Tommy is healing at a near-quantum rate.

Based on my conversations with his family, I truly believe there are angels interceding to heal Tommy as well.

Continuing Our Prayers for Tommy

Dear God,

We’re thankful and faithful that Tommy’s strength, coordination and mobility is being fully restored throughout his entire body, including miraculous restoration and healing of his spine.

We thank You for the power of the Holy Spirit working through Tommy - healing him and aligning his mind, body, and spirit to focus on creating future joyful adventures and memories.

We not only see Tommy walking again soon - we see him sailing, biking, running, mountain climbing, and living a heart-centered life filled with love, faith and laughter, surrounded by his family and friends.

Thank you God. Amen!

Thank You

Thank you. I’m grateful for your prayers and for continuing to pray for Tommy.

With love and gratitude - Karen

Mark 11:23-24