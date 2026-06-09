June 9, 2026: Today, tonight and tomorrow - I humbly ask that your pray for this 18-year-old man who just graduated high school - Tommy Murphy.

Tommy is a highly intelligent, impressive and faithful young man who experienced a terribly dark tragedy over the weekend that resulted in his spinal cord being severed.

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A Call for Miraculous Healing

When we connect our minds to our hearts, and our hearts to God with unwavering faith and belief, prayer is truly the most powerful healing and protective force known to man.

Pray for the safe and successful surgery that catalyzes the full healing of Tommy’s spine.

Pray for the complete restoration of Tommy’s mobility.

Pray for the joyful hugs, smiles and tears of happiness as Tommy’s family surrounds him, rejoicing in gratitude for his miraculous healing.

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Let’s Get Tommy Back on Top of the Mountain

Jesus tells us that if we tell a mountain to ‘throw itself into the sea’ and do not doubt the outcome in our hearts but believe it to be so - it will be done.

I believe Tommy Murphy will be climbing up to the top of mountains again very soon.

Amen.

Mark 11:23-24