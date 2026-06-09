The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
3d

Sometimes God heals supernaturally, and sometimes He works in other ways. A Midwestern Doctor (The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack) has some great info on how DMSO has been used to heal spinal cord injuries. I pray for God’s wisdom to guide this family and the peace that passes all understanding. 🙏🏼

Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Kingston and others
KarenWitte's avatar
KarenWitte
3d

Lord Jesus, hear our prayer for this young man. We seek Your miracle on his behalf that he may testify of Your loving grace and healing power. Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Kingston and others
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kingston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture