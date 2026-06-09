Prayer is an All-Powerful Healing Force
Tommy is an intelligent, impressive and faithful young man who experienced a terribly dark tragedy over the weekend that resulted in his spinal cord being severed. I humbly ask that your pray for him.
June 9, 2026: Today, tonight and tomorrow - I humbly ask that your pray for this 18-year-old man who just graduated high school - Tommy Murphy.
Tommy is a highly intelligent, impressive and faithful young man who experienced a terribly dark tragedy over the weekend that resulted in his spinal cord being severed.
A Call for Miraculous Healing
When we connect our minds to our hearts, and our hearts to God with unwavering faith and belief, prayer is truly the most powerful healing and protective force known to man.
Pray for the safe and successful surgery that catalyzes the full healing of Tommy’s spine.
Pray for the complete restoration of Tommy’s mobility.
Pray for the joyful hugs, smiles and tears of happiness as Tommy’s family surrounds him, rejoicing in gratitude for his miraculous healing.
Let’s Get Tommy Back on Top of the Mountain
Jesus tells us that if we tell a mountain to ‘throw itself into the sea’ and do not doubt the outcome in our hearts but believe it to be so - it will be done.
I believe Tommy Murphy will be climbing up to the top of mountains again very soon.
Amen.
Mark 11:23-24
“Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”
Sometimes God heals supernaturally, and sometimes He works in other ways. A Midwestern Doctor (The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack) has some great info on how DMSO has been used to heal spinal cord injuries. I pray for God’s wisdom to guide this family and the peace that passes all understanding. 🙏🏼
Lord Jesus, hear our prayer for this young man. We seek Your miracle on his behalf that he may testify of Your loving grace and healing power. Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers.