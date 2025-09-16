September 16, 2025: “The truth cannot prevail if God’s people remain silent.”

Those were the words I wrote on a notecard in July of 2021 after listening to Charlie Kirk preach from the Gospel of John and 2 Corinthians at a local church.

I had just presented my initial analysis on the COVID-19 shots at Doug Billing’s Determined Patriots conference in Branson, Missouri and was asked to do interviews.

At the time, I wasn’t prepared mentally or spiritually to tell the world what I had researched and discovered - that the COVID-19 injections were advanced gene-editing technologies that were intended to cause unprecedented disease, disabilities, and death, and that the US government didn’t think it was in our best interest to have access to this information.

What the US government did was so unbelievable, it was hard to believe.

1-minute clip from USA Watchdog .

I’d Be Lying if I Said I Had “No Fear”

I was confident that concerned citizens didn’t need an advanced degree to understand my horrific findings from the US government and Pfizer’s documents - and even though I knew that you just needed access to those documents to learn the horrifying truth about mRNA technology - I’d be lying if I said I had “no fear.”

I had already received threats and was stalked after making several posts from Pfizer’s Phase-3 clinical trials on my private social media accounts. I also sent many of the mRNA documents to mainstream and alternative media outlets, including the below sample communication to FOX news.

I Was Afraid People Would Only “Trust the Experts”

I was also acutely aware that public expectation was that only doctors were qualified to discuss scientific and clinical data…because one of my agency services included recruiting and training doctors as key opinion leaders (experts) for media interviews, scientific boards, and peer-to-peer conferences.

Up until 2021, titles meant everything to the US public when it came to information on pharmaceutical products. The only exception to having credibility with a medical degree was being extremely wealthy, i.e. think of Bill Gates or Elon Musk.

What If No One Believes Me?

My biggest fear was that I would personally be risking everything, but no one would believe me (because I’m not a doctor, nor am I wealthy). I was concerned my words would only fall on deaf ears, while simultaneously damaging my finances, reputation, safety, health, friendships, and other areas of my life.

I realized the only way to overcome my fear was to get in the Word and seek guidance from Christian leaders and our heavenly Father.

The First Time I Heard Charlie Kirk Speak

After returning from Missouri, I attended a 3-day conference at a local church that Charlie Kirk was a speaking at. Charlie Kirk frequently spoke at several churches here in North County San Diego.

Even though he wasn’t a pastor, when I first heard Charlie speak, I felt blessed with clarity of my thoughts and certainty about the actions I needed to take to remain faithful to God’s calling to come forward and engage in interviews (which I did not want to do).

On that July 2021 morning, when I was fearful that no one would believe me, Charlie Kirk recited this scripture from the Gospel of John 8:42-47 as part of his message.

Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me! Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me? Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.”

Sanctify Them by the Truth, Your Word is Truth

Charlie Kirk went on to cite John 17:17 - “Sanctify them by the truth - you word is the truth.” As Christians, we’re called to be set apart by our faith and the truth.

While many Christians consistently seek divine guidance through prayer, scripture, and Jesus Christ in order to abide in His commandments and truth, we’d be foolish not to recognize that there are individuals and groups that consistently seek worldly acceptance by speaking and abiding in lies and sin, knowingly or unknowingly.

We are not to agree with or act in accordance with Satan’s lies or evil plans.

Charlie’s message not only landed with me, it helped ground me and separate my ego (and fear) from my purpose.

The Truth Cannot Prevail if God's People Remain Silent

Charlie Kirk then cited 2 Corinthians 10:5, “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”

On that July 2021 morning I was blessed with the discernment that I was not to seek approval from the world (or from those deceived by lies), but to be obedient to Christ in my efforts to protect God’s children by sharing the truth about the COVID-19 injections.

My calling was to use my voice to share the exact content and verbiage from US government, Moderna, J&J, and Pfizer documents that would demolish the lies and propaganda behind the false and dangerous “safe and effective” narrative.

The certainty in his Gospel message gave me courage to speak out through my faith.

90-second clip from USA Watchdog .

A Peace that Surpasses All Understanding

Charlie Kirk also had a peace and presence about him that almost seemed majestic, of a royal lineage if you will. I believe one of the reasons why Charlie Kirk was consistently calm, cool and collected when confronted by young adults with delusional and sometimes even hostile or violent viewpoints, is because he knew that they were not his brothers and sisters in Christ. That they had no faith in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ or our Creator and heavenly Father.

Charlie Kirk Dedicated His Life to Serving God

Through his unwavering commitment to serve and love God, Charlie Kirk blessed millions of people around the world as a patriarchal Christian role model and leader. For those that had ears to hear, he had a powerful way of communicating both knowledge and wisdom, as well as emitting a paternal love that divinely touched people’s hearts and souls.

In the prior verses of John 8:39-41 that Charlie Kirk was passionately preaching from in July of 2021, Jesus tells the pharisees;

“If you were Abraham’s children,” said Jesus, “then you would do what Abraham did. As it is, you are looking for a way to kill me, a man who has told you the truth that I heard from God. Abraham did not do such things. You are doing the works of your own father.”

Turning Point USA - NEVER SURRENDER.

Although he is no longer physically in this world, as his wife Erika bravely said, those that murdered her husband have no idea what they unleashed.

To say that Charlie Kirk’s assassination has ignited a great revival does not come close to describing the way God is moving in America and around the world.

Per Turning Point USA:

Charlie Kirk poured his life into building a movement rooted in faith, freedom, and love of country. He believed America’s future depended on raising up a generation who would NEVER SURRENDER. That vision is alive and stronger than ever. Prayers are rising, support is pouring in, millions of students are rallying, volunteers are flooding in, and vigils are filling churches and schools across the nation. The fire Charlie lit is burning brighter than ever. Now the responsibility is ours. We will honor his legacy by pressing forward—not slowing down, not surrendering. This is not a time to preserve what was built. This is the time to fight harder, grow faster, and unleash the true power of the grassroots machine Charlie created. We will make Charlie proud. We will defend America’s future. And we will not stop until freedom prevails.

I’m confident that Charlie Kirk’s mission, founded in Turning Point USA, will inspire millions of Christians to turn away from their sins, live a more Christ-centered life, have courage in their faith, and boldly proclaim the Gospel and truth to their families, friends, communities, and fellow citizens.

John 10: 10

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.” - The Son of God, Jesus Christ

