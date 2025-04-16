Your Prayers and Heart-Centered Kindness Have Healing Powers
Your heart-centered kindness and prayers for healing, protection and strength healed me faster than what can be explained through medical intervention.
April 16, 2025
Dear Friends,
I am in awe of the power of your prayers and heart-centered kindness. And I am so overwhelmed with the heart-felt gratitude I felt from the hundreds of messages and e-mails I received and the thousands of prayers.
Through your messages and prayers, I could feel your kindness and compassion in my heart.