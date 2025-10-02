October 2, 2025: During the most recent meeting of the vaccine advisory committee to the CDC, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry disclosed many scientific links between aggressive cancers post-mRNA injection, including nanoparticle delivery of cancer-promoting SV40 and DNA contamination into the nucluei of cells, as well as the risks of ongoing production of spike protein.

Dr. El-Deiry Discovers p53 - The Guardian of the Genome

Dr. Wafik El-Deiry discovered the cancer-suppressing gene known as p53 in 1979 and is one of most cited cancer researchers in the world.

p53 is also known as ‘the guardian of the genome,’ as loss of normal p53 function allows cells with DNA damage to continue dividing, leading to an accumulation of mutations and tumor formation. Defective p53 contributes to many cancer types, including lung, breast, colon, pancreatic, brain cancer (specifically glioblastomas), and liver cancers. Tumors with weakened p53 expression are more resistant to certain cancer treatments, specifically chemotherapy.

Dr. El-Deiry Publishes Scientific Research on the Weakening of Cancer-Suppressing Gene p53 by SARS-2 Spike Protein