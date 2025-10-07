Pediatrician Predicts Merck & GSK Will STOP Making MMR Vaccines After CDC Announcement
"...Merck and GSK will refuse to do it...To actually agree to separate this vaccine into its 3 component parts - would be bad for the public’s health and an example of corporate irresponsibility.”
While recalling the COVID-19 injections and childhood vaccines from the US market is not occurring at the speed or manner most of MAHA would like to see - eliminating market demand may be the most effective method to achieve the desired outcome of protecting all of God’s children from toxic and sometimes deadly injections. By eliminating the market demand for all vaccines through shared clinical consent and patient education, the entire vaccine industry will be decimated.