While recalling the COVID-19 injections and childhood vaccines from the US market is not occurring at the speed or manner most of MAHA would like to see - eliminating market demand may be the most effective method to achieve the desired outcome of protecting all of God’s children from toxic and sometimes deadly injections. By eliminating the market demand for all vaccines through shared clinical consent and patient education, the entire vaccine industry will be decimated.

Copyright © 2025 Karen Kingston – All Rights Reserved.