July 23, 2025: Genesis 1:27, “So God created mankind in His own image.”

One of the greatest gifts God gave us human beings is our ability to use our imagination to create things. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, our Creator gave us the miraculous ability to create so many wonderful things in this world, all of which start with imagination and the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Share this FREE Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. Share

1 Corinthians 12:8-11 - The Gifts of the Holy Spirit

“The Holy Spirit works in each person in one way or another for the good of all.

One person is given the gift of teaching words of wisdom.

Another person is given the gift of teaching what he has learned and knows.

One person receives the gift of faith.

Another person receives the gifts of healing.

One person is given the gift of doing powerful works.

Another person is given the gift of speaking God’s Word.

Another person is given the gift of telling the difference between the Holy Spirit and false spirits.

Another person is given the gift of speaking in special sounds.

Another person is given the gift of telling what these special sounds mean.

But it is the same Holy Spirit, the Spirit of God, Who does all these things. He gives to each person as He wants to give.”

Yesterday, I had the honor of being interviewed by

on

to discuss the many different ways in which Ai is encroaching not only on our privacy, but taking away from us

You can watch the full interview here on Rumble.

Share this FREE post. TRUTH WINS. Share

How Ai Chatbots Are Robbing Us of Our Greatest Human Gift

As Jeff explains in the interview, when he reads a story to his 3-year-old son (they currently just started the chapter book of Indiana Jones - chapter book=no pictures), he can see his son thinking and imagining what the characters look like and how the scenes are playing out.

Jeff also raised the negative impact that Elon’s recent launch of babyGrok will have on children and their parent’s ability ‘to parent.’

While babyGrok is an Ai that is intended to “educate” children, I placed “educate” in parenthesis because the net outcome of babyGrok is that children will not only become dependent on Elon’s Ai, but molded by its algorithms. Children and their parents will use BabyGrok for far more than education. Currently adults and teens are using Grok and ChatGPT for parental guidance, relationship advice, navigating societal norms, outsourcing their critical thinking, independent thought, discernment, and so many, if not all of the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Take a minute (or two:) to listen to this 2-minute clip.

With the launch of babyGrok, and the use of social media and Ai smart devices, a child’s imagination and overall development is being outsourced to Elon’s Ai, depriving the child of their unique gifts given to them by the Holy Spirit, and one of the greatest gifts given to humanity - the power of imagination.

You can watch the full interview here on Rumble.

Follow and Support Jeff Dornik and Shannon Joy

Proverbs 22:6

“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Contact Information