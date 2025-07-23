The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike H's avatar
Mike H
12h

At first on X people were making fun of Grok. Now i'm watching people slowly slide in to depending on it.

Right now the younger generation can't even read a map because they grew up with GPS. I saw a girl staring at a map and she said "I can't use this, I have no idea how"

It will be the same with AI. The generation that grows up with it won't be able to use their most valuable gift.......their own mind.

To a large extent television has already robbed people of their ability to think. TV teaches people what to think instead of how to think.

AI will the next evolution of robbing people of their own mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
240Gordie's avatar
240Gordie
1h

This is why the injections have not been stopped.

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2025/07/22/the-men-in-black-and-how-they-operate/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture