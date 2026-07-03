The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Kingston's avatar
Karen Kingston
Jul 3

Hi Everyone - SubStack has new rules on comments and its Ai monitors them and can hide them. I have no one challenging the Ai's decision or communicating with hidden comments.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mary's avatar
Mary
Jul 3

You will be remembered as one of the great Hero's of the 2020 bioweapon assault on humanity, and I am so glad I heard you! You went through terrible persecution as well. I shall never forget. Thank you.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Karen Kingston and others
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kingston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture