July 3, 2026: On July 3, 2021, I was working in the cafe in the downstairs coffee-lobby area of the Camden Inn in Branson, Missouri, where the Doug Billings’ Determined Patriots Conference was being held.

I was finalizing my PowerPoint presentation and crying my eyes out.

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Some of the guests and speakers were getting back to the hotel around this time.

Ann VanderSteel had walked by me and saw me crying.

She probably thought I was crazy.

Image: Camden Inn - Branson, MO

The Magnitude of the Moment Was Overwhelming

I didn’t have stage fright, insecurity, or fear of not being believed. My med-legal analysis was solid.

I was crying because I was wondering -

“How would I feel if I had taken one these injections or advised a family member to take them and then heard the information I’m about to present to hundreds of people.” The answer was that I would feel emotionally devastated and deeply betrayed . And those emotions came up as Ann walked by.

Around this Time on July 3, 2021

Background Information: At the time, the majority of alternative news experts and patriots were cautiously questioning the mRNA safety data, advocating to make the ‘vaccines’ a choice, and taking a hard stance against - injecting children, suppressing free speech, denying early treatment, and the vaccine mandates.

I saw all of these actions as positive movement, but I was about to go completely off-script from the alternative media ‘COVID-19 vaccine narrative.’

After analyzing and summarizing the findings from the peer-reviewed journals, the FDA pre-clinical data (animal studies), Phase-3 clinical data, VAERS data, the manufacturing contracts, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s websites, the complete disregard for human safety for EUA products under the PREP, PAHPRA, and CURES Acts, and the patents, I wanted the world to know the complete picture.

The Complete Picture

The COVID-19 mRNA injections were intended to cause disease, disabilities and death.

They weren’t vaccines.

The COVID-19 mRNA injections were bioweapons.

Praying for Courage

How can I tell an audience of hundreds of people that they or their loved ones were injected with gene-editing technologies that provide no clinical benefits and meet the definition of a bioweapon?

I was praying to God for the courage to tell the truth for 45 minutes.

Just minutes before I went on stage, a man named Mortimer came up to me and said, “We can’t defeat the enemy if we don’t know who he is.”

Mortimer made a great point, but I was about to tell the world that the enemy is our own federal healthcare agencies and US BioPharma.

Below are a few jaw-dropping claims from my July 3, 2021, presentation and excerpt slides.

COVIV-19 mRNA Lipid Nanoparticle Injections are Bioweapons

Per Moderna’s patents, the mRNA LNP injections are bioweapons that can produce gain-of-function viruses and target organs and systems throughout the body, including, but not limited to - reproductive, cardiovascular, pulmonary, and the central nervous system, specifically crossing the blood-brain-barrier.

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) are Classified as Medical Devices

“To date, 3 billion injections have been administered to global citizens, and 153 million Americans have been fully injected with unapproved, experimental, first in human (FIH) biotechnology agents and advanced medical devices, called lipid nanoparticles.” - Karen Kingston, July 3, 2021

“The lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in the COVID injections are not FDA-approved and under 21 CFR 814.9, manufacturers are not under any obligation to disclose the use of the LNPs in the COVID injections, even though LNPS have been shown to be highly toxic and deadly in animal studies and are now proving to be so in humans as well.”- Karen Kingston, July 3, 2021

Informed Consent is Not Required Under Emergency Use Authorization

One of the more poignant slides (that elicited gasps from the audience when I presented it) was the medical and legal (regulatory) summary of the PREP, PAHRPA, and CURES Act, and how these regulations waived good manufacturing practices, provided legal immunity for most legal recourse - including willful misconduct - and waived informed consent “if it is contrary to the best interests of such human beings.”

Pfizer Partnered with Germany’s BioNTech and China’s Fosum Pharma

It was taboo to claim that US mRNA BioPharma companies were partnering with China to produce the COVID-19 injections in 2021 - but BioNTech broadcasted their mRNA trilateral partnership with Pfizer and China’s Fosun Pharma all over their investor presentations and contracts.

Dozens of Chinese biopharma companies advertised that they were manufacturing COVID-19 lipid nanoparticles for Pfizer and other companies, including SinoPeg.

SARS-2 Spike mRNA (in the Original COVID-19 Injections) is Gene-Editing Technology with Insertions of HIV

Scientists sequenced the SARS-2 spike protein and found 4 insertions of mRNA in the spike protein. The SARS-2 spike mRNA can insert these mRNA sequences (including HIV) into the genome for viral replication.

The Audience Wanted More Data and More Evidence to Take to their Employers, Families, and Communities

After I got offstage, about half of the audience followed me outside of the conference room to speak to me. I was shocked. Before I spoke one word, the audience knew something was wrong with the COVID-19 injections.

They wanted someone to show them tangible evidence that their instincts were right and that the mRNA shots were designed to cause disease, disabilities, and death.

A summary of my first 3 years of research and analysis (and over 5,000 hours of work) can be found in the Sherriff’s letter published here.

I Thought Exposure Would Be Enough

Doug was gracious enough to have me do a series of interviews addressing the dangers of the COVID-19 mRNA injections and the fact that they are bioweapons.

I naively believed that presenting this overwhelming body of evidence that the mRNA shots were designed to cause harm would be enough to get the COVID-19 mRNA shots pulled off the market in 2021.

Yet now, more than 18 months into the Trump administration, HHS still has not revoked any of the HHS declarations that COVID-19 is a threat to national security (because they are all based on fraud), nor has the FDA recalled the deadly mRNA shots.

Kindness, Communication and Compassion

Although we’ve far surpassed the injury data requirements and legal merits for a national recall of the COVID-19 mRNA shots, we must continue to share facts and evidence in kindness and compassion to educate and inspire one another to speak the truth and take courageous action to protect our nation, communities, and our children.

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Proverbs 31:8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly. Defend the rights of the poor and needy.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Make a One-Time Donation at Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013