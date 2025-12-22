December 22, 2025: Many parents take their children in for routine wellness checks over the holiday break without knowing the full risks of tests and procedures that may be performed during their child’s doctor visit, including vaccinations.

While there are many warnings to be made about the injuries, diseases, and sometime deaths that result from routine childhood vaccines, it’s important for parents to know that ALL childhood and adult vaccines have been considered emergency use authorized (EUA) medical countermeasures since August 24, 2020, and may contain harmful mRNA nanotechnology.

Dear friends - Please share this important Kingston Report with your community and friends. Share

I originally published this article on December 20, 2022, and feel obligated to share again in hopes of educating parents about the undisclosed risks and formulations of childhood vaccinations.

Copyright 2022 -2025 Karen Kingston

December 20, 2022: Beginning in 2020, the rates of ‘routine’ childhood vaccinations significantly declined by 15% and continue to remain low to this day. Initially, the primary reason for the sharp decrease in childhood vaccination rates was due to the COVID-19 lockdowns that were followed by social distancing policies, thereby making it difficult for parents to take their infants and children in for routine wellness checks and get routine vaccines (polio, hepatitis A/B, measles mumps rubella (MMR), chickenpox, etc.)

Are Childhood Vaccines Safe?

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA injections, more and more concerned parents have started to ask, “Are childhood vaccines safe?”

When this question was asked in the context of the 2019 medical environment, the term ‘vaccine safety’ generally referred to the data correlating the risk of developing autism due to presence of mercury and aluminum in childhood vaccines.

When many parents ask this question today, what they really want to know is;

“Can todays’ childhood vaccines put my child at unnecessary risk for a disability or death? Can they contain the mRNA technology without me even knowing?

The short answer to both questions is ‘Yes’.

ALL childhood vaccine - associated injuries and deaths increased nearly 400% between 2020 and 2021 .

According to the CDC VAERS data, all childhood vaccine-associated injuries and deaths increased nearly 400% between 2020 and 2021.

As of December 9, 2022, Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections caused 1,713 infants, children and teenagers to suffer myocarditis, a serious inflammatory heart condition that can lead to decreased ability to exercise and even death.

Pfizer’s mRNA injections permanently harmed and/or disabled more than 10,000 infants, children and teens who did ‘not recover’ after being injected. The VAERS’ tracking system often deletes follow-up visits or follow-up events as ‘duplicate’ cases. Sadly, this may mean that many of the 10,000 children who ‘did not recover’ may have died.

Can Vaccine Manufacturers Add mRNA Technology to Childhood Vaccines without Informing Healthcare Providers or Parents?

American parents should be horrified to learn that on August 24, 2020, Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alexander Azar made an amendment to the PREP Act declaration that may result in many parents’ worse nightmare, inadvertently harming or disabling their own child in an attempt to protect them through routine vaccinations.

On August 24, 2020, Secretary Azar declared that;

“The decrease in childhood vaccination rates is a public health threat and a collateral harm caused by COVID-19. The…threat for which I recommend the administration or use of the Covered Countermeasures, is not only COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom, but also other diseases, health conditions, or threats that may have been caused by COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, or a virus mutating therefrom, including the decrease in the rate of childhood immunizations, which will lead to an increase in the rate of infectious disease.”

In this amendment, Azar states that ACIP (Advisory Committee Immunization Practices) vaccines, ALL vaccines are categorized as emergency use authorized (EUA) countermeasures, including childhood vaccines, as of August 24, 2020, code of federal regulations.

Both the PREP Act and the June 4, 2020, Second Amendment to the Declaration define ‘‘covered countermeasures’’ to include qualified pandemic and epidemic products that ‘‘limit the harm such pandemic or epidemic might otherwise cause.” The troubling decrease in ACIP- recommended childhood vaccinations and the resulting increased risk of associated diseases, adverse health conditions, and other threats are categories of harms otherwise caused by COVID–19 as set forth in Sections VI and VIII of this Declaration. Hence, such vaccinations are ‘‘covered countermeasures’’ under the PREP Act and the June 4, 2020, Second Amendment to the Declaration.

Share

By declaring all childhood and adult vaccines as medical counter measures, Secretary Azar waived all safety, efficacy and manufacturing standards for all vaccine manufacturers under the Food & Drug Consumer Protection Act, as well as all waiving liability for manufacturers and ‘covered persons’ (i.e. doctors and pediatricians)

The PREP waiver for all vaccines includes the legal allowance for; authorizing emergency use of unapproved animal drugs, waiving compliance with current good manufacturing practices, extending expiration dates, and allowing for unapproved animal drugs to be held for emergency use (in humans).

Per Section 3024 of Obama’s CURES Act, adults and parents no longer have the legal right to informed consent regarding the ingredients or potential injuries and diseases caused by any vaccine, not just COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Image Copyright 2021-2025 Karen Kingston

ALL childhood and adult vaccines have been considered emergency use (EUA) medical countermeasures since August 24, 2020, and may contain harmful mRNA nanotechnology.

What is mRNA nanotechnology? Who are the manufacturers of mRNA?

Per Pfizer’s website, mRNA technology is lipid nanoparticle technology.

Pfizer’s mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology turns your body into spike-protein factories.

mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology is used for gene-editing purposes.

mRNA lipid nanoparticles are highly-advanced biosynthetic nanotechnologies that have never been approved as safe for human use prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The NIH and US Government refer to vaccine nanotechnology, such as mRNA lipid nanoparticles, as ‘agents of biowarfare.’

mRNA lipid nanoparticles have been developed and used as bioweapons that can inoculate humans with spike-protein neurotoxins and gene-editing biosynthetic nanotechnologies via aerosol, surface, food or water contamination.

The manufacturers of mRNA lipid nanoparticles are also the top global manufacturers for vaccines and gene-editing technologies, including; Takeda, Santen, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Pfizer, Elan, NovaVax, Astella, et al.

Due to the current government takeover of the US medical industry under ‘emergency declarations’ parents are currently left in the dark as to whether or not their child is going to be injected with a traditional vaccine or an mRNA lipid nanoparticle ‘vaccine’ when they take their child in for routine ‘wellness exams.’

I hope this article provides enough documentation for seniors, adults, and parents to come to the conclusion that the policies currently in place allow for the use of harmful and even contaminated vaccines in adults and children, with no health regulatory or legal safeguards to protect citizens.

Stay safe and well this holiday season.

Matthew 18:6-7

“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!”

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work