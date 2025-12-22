The Kingston Report

Brian Klunder
2d

This is first and foremost a spiritual battle, my friends!

So, does the history of the medical snake symbol explain this abomination?

Eusebius, the ''Father of Church History", called the god Asclepius (snake symbol of medicine), "The god who does not cure souls but destroys them. The one who draws men away from their true Saviour."

The Key to the puzzle: Are you aware that early Christian martyrs who refused to

worship the Cult of Asclepius in the Times of Diocletian were stoned, tortured, and burned

alive?

Same god...Different tactics? Now, instead of the threat of death, he will rescue you

from the next PLANdemic, all for the simple cost of corrupting your God code (DNA), so

you may be able to buy or sell.

Excellent article Karen! Well done and quite disturbing!

Bernie_miltenberger
2d

Karen, I am friends with a holistic dentist who is currently helping me to remove water fluoridation in my area. During our recent conversation he told me that certain batches of Lanacane contain nanotechnology within it! Others don’t. He said that he may have to go strictly to a compounding pharmacy in the future due this unwanted contamination. I agree with him. What is your opinion! Maybe the route that anyone on an injection prescription should go is strictly to a trusted compounding pharmacist? Bernie

