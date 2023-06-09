June 9, 2023: Over the past several weeks I have sat in on some Synthetic Biology (SynBio) conferences and industry updates via zoom. Synthetic biology is the genetic editing of all biological life forms and more specifically the encoding or integrating genetic material from one species into another, as well as integrating inorganic materials (i.e. metals, plastics) into biological life forms. Embryonic stem cells from humans and animals are often used in SynBio research and manufacturing of ‘food’ and ‘medicine.’

To be clear Synthetic Biology is the genetic re-engineering of all biological life forms, (including humans) with genetic molecules and inorganic materials that are foreign to that biological life form’s species.

It’s probably of no surprise that the general takeaway from SynBio market research firms is that farmers, ranchers, and many consumer are against the use of synthetic biology in their food supply, water supply, and even in medicine. In other words, folks don’t want to ingest or be injected with synthetic materials (such as plastics or electronics) or gene-editing nanotechnologies without their consent.

The solutions agreed upon by SynBio marketing experts to overcome the strong resistance from Americans and Europeans who are against consuming synthetic biology products and being injected with nanotechnologies are shocking.